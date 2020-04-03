Playboi Carti's Mugshot, photo via Clayton Country Sheriff's Office

Playboi Carti was arrested on Thursday evening on drug and and traffic charges in Georgia. The “Magnolia” rapper was taken to Clayton County Jail alongside another man, 21-year-old Jaylon Tucker.

According to the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 23-year-old Carti, born Jordan Carter, was pulled over in his Lamborghini for driving with expired tags. (As seen in the photos below via the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, the stop somewhat ironically occurred under a sign that read, “Wash You Hands Stay At Home.”) During the stop, deputies discovered 12 bags of marijuana, xanax, codeine, and oxycodone in the vehicle alongside three firearms.



Carter was charged with possession of marijuana, improperly passing an emergency vehicle, and not displaying an updated decal on his license plate, according to court records. He was released on bond Friday morning. Tucker, meanwhile, remains in custody on multiple gun and drug charges.

This marks Playboi Carti’s latest run-in with the law. In July of 2017, he was arrested on domestic abuse charges after getting into an argument with his then-girlfriend outside of Los Angeles International Airport. He allegedly dragged the woman out of the terminal by her backpack, but ultimately didn’t face charges in court. Last November, the home outside Atlanta he rents with current beau Iggy Azalea was burglarized, with thieves taking a reported $366,000 worth of jewelry.

Fans are currently awaiting the release of Carti’s Whole Lotta Red, his long-awaited sophomore follow-up to 2018’s Die Lit.