Playboi Carti Returns With New Single “@ MEH”: Stream

Playboi Carti, photo by Julia Drummon

Playboi Carti has been teasing the follow-up to Die Lit since he dropped that album back in 2018. Now the Atlanta MC has shared “@ MEH”, the first single from his forthcoming record, Whole Lotta Red.

With “@ MEH”, Carti is here to prove that, unlike some people, he doesn’t “just talk shit,” he’s actually, “about that shit.” He returns to this theme many times, so that literally and figuratively, the song is full of shit talk. Throughout, Carti’s voice is transposed artificially high, floating like a flute over a sparkling jetsonmade beat. It’s an icily modern take on chipmunk soul.



Carti directed the single’s music video himself, with input from frequent collaborator Nick Walker. It shows the artist (and occasionally, a bouncing woman) lit in silhouette, dancing against a blue-green background. Check out the visuals below.

When Carti brags about riding in his car “with the chopper,” he doesn’t mean a toy helicopter. Earlier this month, the “Magnolia” rapper was arrested on gun charges, as well as drug possession and traffic violations.