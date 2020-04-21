Green Day (photo by Heather Kaplan), Cardi B (photo by Christian Hjorth), and Coldplay (photo by Philip Cosores)

“Music is not canceled,” reads the slogan for Warner Music Group’s newly announced PlayOn Fest. The three-day virtual festival will take place April 24th-26th for 72 hours straight on SongKick’s YouTube channel. Benefiting the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response, the streaming event will feature rare concert footage from Warner’s vaults previously unavailable on YouTube.

LL Cool J will kick things off with the first show on April 24th, after which fans will be taken to venues around the world to watch a variety of big-name talent. Performances include Cardi B’s 2018 Global Citizen performance from New York’s Central Park, Coldplay’s 2017 show in São Paulo, Green Day’s concert at MTV’s World Stage Seville during the 2019 EMAs, Panic! at the Disco’s 2019 gig at London’s O2 Arena, Weezer’s 2019 Coachella set, Paramore’s 2018 Bonnaroo debut, The Flaming Lips’ The Soft Bulletin 20th anniversary concert at Australia’s Sydney Opera House in 2019, and Nispey Hussle’s Victory Lap album release show at the Hollywood Palladium.



Other artists to be featured during PlayOn include Janelle Monáe, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX, Death Cab for Cutie, Bebe Rexha, Anderson .Paak, Alt-J, Rico Nasty, Slipknot, The Head and the Heart, The War on Drugs, Gucci Mane, Brandi Carlile, KORN, Andra Day, Twenty One Pilots, Lil Uzi Vert, Gary Clark Jr., Portugal. The Man, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

Find the full lineup at the PlayOn webiste, and watch an announcement trailer below.