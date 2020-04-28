60% of Americans Say They’ll Avoid Concerts Until Coronavirus Vaccine is Available, New Poll Finds

Bonnaroo Crowd, photo by Ben Kaye

The ongoing pandemic has forced the live entertainment industry to grind to a halt, with some experts predicting it will stay that way well into 2021. It looks like even if venues and festivals find a way to beat that timeline, audiences might not be willing to return right away. According to a new poll, 60% of American adults say they won’t be attending concerts until a coronavirus vaccine exists.

Reuters/Ipsos conducted the opinion poll, interviewing 4,429 individuals between April 15th and 21st. The data paints a picture of a country uncomfortable with “returning to normal” before a vaccine becomes widely available. According to the results, 40% of those who frequent public events and spaces (sports, live music venues, movie theaters, and theme parks) said they would wait to return until there’s a vaccine, “even if it takes more than a year…” Another 20% said they either unsure what they’ll do or may never attend concerts again.



Things are just as bleak for amusement parks and sports venues. 59% of those polled said places like Disneyland should remain closed while the race for a vaccine continues, with only 20% saying they’d be willing to ride Splash Mountain before then. As for professional sports, 59% suggested leagues should hold games in stadiums and arenas empty of fans, while 33% disagreed.

All told, it sounds like the live entertainment industry shouldn’t be expecting a resurgence until scientists find a COVID-19 vaccine. Despite some promising research, such a vaccine is still likely months away, which puts 2020 editions of events like Coachella and Bonnaroo (both rescheduled for the fall) in doubt. Until inoculation is a reality, expect cinemas and film distributors to continue embracing VOD releases, while livestreaming music events will remain the norm for now.