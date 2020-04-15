Porcelain Raft Announces New Album, Shares “Come Rain”: Stream

Porcelain Raft, photo by Ra Di Martino

Porcelain Raft has announced his fourth studio album, Come Rain. Due out May 15th, it’s being released from lockdown in Italy, where the indie artist currently resides.

The forthcoming collection follows 2017’s Microclimate. It was written over the course of the last three years while Mauro Remiddi took a break from the spotlight and became a father. He first spent some time living on a mountain in Los Angeles before relocating back home to Italy. It was there that “part of my childhood re-emerged” and the material for Come Rain would slowly come together.



“I found myself playing an organ made in the 1500’s, I danced and played piano for a children show,” Remiddi explained in a statement. “By then I had made a collection of songs that I thought I would never share.”

Remiddi truly thought these pieces would never see the light of the day. Strangely enough, it was the global pandemic — which hit Italy particularly hard — that inspired him to finally release the album. He elaborated,

“The world stopped. I managed to come back to Italy the day before the airports were on lock down. As I stepped in Rome I felt frightened, it’s surreal to see Rome silent. You can feel how tense people are. On the other side you can tell there’s a lot of solidarity. Helping the neighbor with little things for instance. We have been confined in our houses and exposed to big numbers and huge scale operations. This is why I decided to share these songs now. What a better time to hear our inner voice. This album is my rain chant in the time of drought, Come Rain is an invitation to look inward, into our micro-cosmo, whatever we may find. To look for that place within us that is everything but hell, so we can give it space and let it dance.”

As a first listen of Come Rain, check out the title track and its accompanying music video below. Pre-order the album here.

Come Rain Artwork:

Come Rain Tracklist:

01. Come Rain

02. The Was Things Are

03. Out Of Time

04. Tall Grass

05. For A While

06. The Crow & The Rainbow

07. If I Was

08. Oglasa