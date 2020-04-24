Post Malone performs Nirvana covers

Here we are now, entertain us: Post Malone delivered a rousing set of Nirvana covers as part of a YouTube livestream benefiting COVID-19 relief. Watch the full replay below

Playing live from his home in Salt Lake City on Friday, Posty ripped through a varied set of covers that ranged from “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle” to “Lounge Act” to “On A Plain” to “Heart-Shaped Box”. And in a nod to Kurt Cobain, he performed the entire set while wearing a flower dress.



Malone was joined by a band that included Travis Barker on drums, Brian Lee on bass, and Nick Mac on guitar.

Both Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and Courtney Love cosigned the performance: “So proud of @PostMalone and crew,” Novoselic tweeted, while Love tuned in live, according to Malone.

Proceeds from the livestream benefited The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization (WHO) in support of COVID-19 relief efforts. Fans were able to make donations to the UN Foundation in real time during the livestream, and Google matched all donations at a 2:1 rate, up to $5 million. As of publication, over $2.2 million had been raised.

Livestream replay:

Setlist:

Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle

Drain You

Come As You Are

Lounge Act

School

Heart-Shaped Box

Something In The Way

About A Girl

Stay Away

Lithium

Breed

On A Plain

Very Ape

Territorial Pissings

In Bloom