Here we are now, entertain us: Post Malone delivered a rousing set of Nirvana covers as part of a YouTube livestream benefiting COVID-19 relief. Watch the full replay below
Playing live from his home in Salt Lake City on Friday, Posty ripped through a varied set of covers that ranged from “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle” to “Lounge Act” to “On A Plain” to “Heart-Shaped Box”. And in a nod to Kurt Cobain, he performed the entire set while wearing a flower dress.
Malone was joined by a band that included Travis Barker on drums, Brian Lee on bass, and Nick Mac on guitar.
Both Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and Courtney Love cosigned the performance: “So proud of @PostMalone and crew,” Novoselic tweeted, while Love tuned in live, according to Malone.
Proceeds from the livestream benefited The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization (WHO) in support of COVID-19 relief efforts. Fans were able to make donations to the UN Foundation in real time during the livestream, and Google matched all donations at a 2:1 rate, up to $5 million. As of publication, over $2.2 million had been raised.
Livestream replay:
So proud of @PostMalone and crew. pic.twitter.com/50kzSukVTW
— Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) April 24, 2020
Setlist:
Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle
Drain You
Come As You Are
Lounge Act
School
Heart-Shaped Box
Something In The Way
About A Girl
Stay Away
Lithium
Breed
On A Plain
Very Ape
Territorial Pissings
In Bloom