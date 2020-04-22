Post Malone

Post Malone will play a set of Nirvana covers during an upcoming YouTube livestream benefiting COVID-19 relief.

Taking place on Friday, April 24th at 6:00 p.m. EDT, Posty’s “Stay Home and Jam #WithMe” livestream will also feature a selection of “Nirvana hits and fan favorites”, according to a press release. He’ll be performing live from his home.



Proceeds from the livestream will benefit The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization (WHO) in support of COVID-19 relief efforts. Fans will be able to make donations to the UN Foundation in real time during the livestream event by using the “DONATE” button on the top right-hand side of the screen. Google.org will match all donations at a 2:1 rate, up to $5M, with all proceeds going to the UN Foundation.

If you’re anticipating Puddle of Mudd-level cringe, think again. Posty previously covered “All Apologies” live in concert (back when that was a thing) and definitely held his own. See for yourself below.

While in quarantine, Post Malone has reportedly been working on a new album. His last project came in 2019 with Hollywood’s Bleeding.