Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Post Malone to Cover Nirvana Songs For Upcoming Livestream

The performance will benefit COVID-19 relief charities

by
on April 22, 2020, 10:35am
0 comments
Post Malone
Post Malone

Post Malone will play a set of Nirvana covers during an upcoming YouTube livestream benefiting COVID-19 relief.

Taking place on Friday, April 24th at 6:00 p.m. EDT, Posty’s “Stay Home and Jam #WithMe” livestream will also feature a selection of “Nirvana hits and fan favorites”, according to a press release. He’ll be performing live from his home.

Proceeds from the livestream will benefit The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization (WHO) in support of COVID-19 relief efforts. Fans will be able to make donations to the UN Foundation in real time during the livestream event by using the “DONATE” button on the top right-hand side of the screen. Google.org will match all donations at a 2:1 rate, up to $5M, with all proceeds going to the UN Foundation.

If you’re anticipating Puddle of Mudd-level cringe, think again. Posty previously covered “All Apologies” live in concert (back when that was a thing) and definitely held his own. See for yourself below.

While in quarantine, Post Malone has reportedly been working on a new album. His last project came in 2019 with Hollywood’s Bleeding.

View this post on Instagram

friday:)

A post shared by @ postmalone on

 

Previous Story
Isaiah Rashad Returns with First Single in Four Years “Why Worry”: Stream
Next Story
Kacey Musgraves Shares “Oh, What A World 2.0 (Earth Day Edition)”: Stream
No comments