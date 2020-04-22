Earth Wind & Fire, Sheila E., Foo Fighters Play Prince Tribute Concert: Watch

On the fourth anniversary of Prince’s death, the Recording Academy honored the legendary musician with an all-star tribute concert. “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince” was filmed following the 2020 Grammy Awards earlier this year, but received its TV debut on Tuesday night. You can replay highlights below.
Taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the concert featured an all-star cast of artists performing songs from various points of Prince’s career. Earth Wind & Fire performed “Adore”; St. Vincent offered her take on “Controversy”; Beck e “Raspberry Beret”; and Foo Fighters gave a middle finger to CBS’ Standards and Practices Department by performing an uncensored version of “Darling Nikki”.
Other participating artists included Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who teamed up with Susanna Hoffs for The Bangles’ “Manic Monday” (which Prince wrote); John Legend sang “Nothing Compares 2 U”; Usher got sexy with “Little Red Corvette”; and Mavis Staples sang the hell out of “Purple Rain” with the backing of The Revolution.
What’s more, several of Prince’s own past collaborators also took part in the concert, including Morris Day and the Time, who grooved through “Jungle Love”, and The Revolution, who also played “Mountains”. Meanwhile, Prince’s longtime collaborator and percussionist, Sheila E., served as the concert’s musical director, and dazzled the crowd with renditions of “America” and “Free”. Later, Sheila E. brought the concert to a close by leading all of the night’s performers in “Baby I’m a Star”.
Earth Wind & Fire Cover Prince’s “Adore”
#GRAMMYSalutePrince #letsgocrazy #Prince
Earth Wind and Fire performing Adore is everything!! pic.twitter.com/MWhAaQAvO1
— Tamika👑 (@hotsiptee) April 22, 2020
Foo Fighters Cover Prince’s “Darling Nikki”
I’ve always loved the @foofighters cover of Darling Nikki #GRAMMYSalutePrince pic.twitter.com/HacnRoHoeW
— Amanda T 🌸 (@antwardoski) April 22, 2020
The Foo fighters performing Prince's Darling Nikki pic.twitter.com/GKbzdhu9Nq
— J Romeo (@ElGarrobo33) April 22, 2020
St. Vincent Covers Prince’s “Controversy”
St. Vincent – Controversy @ Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Tribute to Prince pic.twitter.com/0FAlo4GBjQ
— gaycowboycore (@annieclork) April 22, 2020
Watch amazing performances by @st_vincent and more honoring @Prince on Let's Go Crazy: #GRAMMYSalutePrince TONIGHT at 9/8c on CBS & @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/3UYjJIjx7i
— CBS (@CBS) April 21, 2020
Mavis Staples Covers Prince’s “Purple Rain”
Come on.. Legendary Soul Singer @mavisstaples You better Siiiing “Purple Rain “ On this Tribute #Prince #princetribute #GRAMMYSalutePrince MYSalutePrince pic.twitter.com/M8zZ4SFT7P
— Marcos Luis™ (@MarcosLuis) April 22, 2020
Mavis Staples and original Purple Rain band. So good. As a Minnesotan, I grew up on Prince as a local treasure. Still amazed by the brilliance. #GRAMMYSalutePrince pic.twitter.com/bo86d024Lq
— Rebecca Bond (@RebeccaBond007) April 22, 2020
John Legend Covers Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”
#grammysaluteprince Okay, no dress shirt John Legend! Oooowwww. He surprised me on this rendition. He sounds great. #Prince #PrinceDay pic.twitter.com/Nlu3Yw6bs7
— None Ya (@whtabtprmblne) April 22, 2020
Miguel Covers Prince’s “I Would Die For U”
#GRAMMYSalutePrince First we got Babyface and Teddy Riley and now this long overdue Prince tribute. Come through excellence! Miguel and Sheila E are killing it. 👏🏾👏🏾💜💜☔. #Prince #PrinceDay #BlackExcellence pic.twitter.com/SfamxUNH6u
— None Ya (@whtabtprmblne) April 22, 2020
I’m literally dancing in my living room right now to a fantastic concert cranked up way too loud on CBS! Turn it on now…the #GRAMMYSalutePrince is just what I needed!!! pic.twitter.com/VmeH5KT1lC
— Dana Conroy (@danalou55) April 22, 2020
Usher Covers “Little Red Corvette”
Usher. Little Red Corvette #GRAMMYSalutePrince pic.twitter.com/KIVjzcFGSX
— Rebecca Bond (@RebeccaBond007) April 22, 2020
Chris Martin and Susanna Hoffs Perform “Manic Mondays” (Written by Prince)
Prince wrote Bangles ‘Manic Monday.’ @SusannaHoffs and Coldplay Chris Martin perform their version. That man was such an artistic genius. #GRAMMYSalutePrince pic.twitter.com/xTFdOGVETY
— Rebecca Bond (@RebeccaBond007) April 22, 2020
Sheila E.’s Prince Tribute Performance
All right @SheilaEdrummer 🙌❣️ #LetsGoCrazy #GRAMMYSalutePrince pic.twitter.com/1KhmpMUnx7
— CodeDebYT 🗣 (@CodeDebYT) April 22, 2020
Who thought @SheilaEdrummer just “Tore it Up!” 🥁on Grammys Salutes #Prince #Prince4Ever #GRAMMYSalutePrince pic.twitter.com/P6vnEL3acm
— Marcos Luis™ (@MarcosLuis) April 22, 2020
The Revolution’s Prince Tribute Performance
Ladies and gentlemen, THE REVOLUTION 💜💦💜 @therevolution #Princetribute #GRAMMYSalutePrince pic.twitter.com/59y24XIF54
— Justamberc (@Justamberc1) April 22, 2020
Morris Day & Time’s Prince Tribute Performance
Morris Day & The Time 🔥 #GRAMMYSalutePrince #Prince pic.twitter.com/axUERtqBLb
— Renee Lee Greco (@ReneeLeeGreco) April 22, 2020