Prince Tribute Concert Being Re-Aired on CBS Tonight

John Legend performs at Prince tribute concert

Following its premiere earlier this week, CBS is giving “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince” a second airing on Saturday night. The two-hour tribute concert will air on April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The concert was filmed back in January following the 2020 Grammy Awards, and featured an all-star lineup of performers personally curated by Prince’s longtime friend and collaborator, Sheila E. Participants included past Prince collaborators including Morris Day and the Time, Susanna Hoffs, and Prince’s old band the Revolution.



Other performers included Foo Fighters, Earth Wind & Fire, Beck, St. Vincent, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, John Legend, Miguel, Mavis Staples, and Usher.

If you have alternate plans on Saturday night, you can replay all of the highlights here.

Sheila E. discussed her time working with Prince during a recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, and you can revisit the episode below.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher