Producer Is Auctioning Off His Rights to Slipknot’s All Hope Is Gone Royalties

Slipknot - All Hope Is Gone lineup, via Roadrunner Records

The rights to a share of royalties for sales of Slipknot’s 2008 album, All Hope Is Gone, have gone up for auction along with rights for the 2008 self-titled album from pop-punk band Simple Plan. At the time of this piece, the current bidding price was over $750k for a 30-year investment term.

Producer Dave Fortman is apparently selling his cut of the royalties for each LP. Though not explicitly mentioned, the auction states that the producer of each album is selling their rights, and Fortman produced both.



The auction itself, listed on Royalty Exchange, offers an interesting look into the world of royalty distribution and publishing rights. To entice bidders, the auction gives some strong numbers and evidence of the apparent financial success of All Hope Is Gone, which is distributed by Warner Music Group.

The producer rights netted $105,180 in earnings over the past 12 months, accumulated from a variety of sources: streaming, satellite radio such as XM, digital downloads, CD sales, commercial TV and film placements, samples, etc. The auction states:

“The winning bidder will collect royalties generated from any sales, streaming, and sync fees for either album, as well as the individual singles contained on both. Sales and streaming, in particular, pay a greater share of revenue to sound recording royalties over composition royalties. So this is an opportunity not to be missed.”

As Slipknot’s fame has grown over the past decade, so have earnings from All Hope Is Gone. Annual earnings increased by 21-percent “year-over-year”, with 73-percent of 2019’s earnings coming from streaming, up from 33-percent in 2018 — a testament to the growing dominance of mediums such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon.

The auction breaks it down versus compositional copyright, own by the members of Slipknot: “If Spotify pays 70-cents of every dollar on music rights, 60-cents of that goes to the sound recording copyright (which the label splits with the artist based on their contract agreement), while the remaining 10-cents goes to the composition copyright.”

The single “Psychosocial”, a modern classic of sorts, brought home 41-percent of 2019’s total revenue by itself. The consistent longevity of the album is considered “Dollar Age.” According to the auction, All Hope Is Gone has a Dollar Age of 11.17 years, meaning “the majority of royalties earned in the last 12 months came from songs that have collected royalties for more than 11 years.”

Topped off with Simple Plan’s 2008 album, which was certified platinum by the RIAA, it’s certainly a notable auction in the realm of royalty trading. Making it even more alluring, Slipknot show no signs of stopping, with 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind marking another high point in the band’s career. Even royalties to older albums might be a profitable investment.

Check out the auction via Royalty Exchange.