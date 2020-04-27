Puscifer Tease New Music Coming “Soon” with Brief Audio Snippets

Puscifer

Puscifer apparently will grace fans with new music “soon” — diverting from their original plan to wait until 2021. Maynard James Keenan and company have begun teasing new material with a couple of audio snippets via their Instagram page.

While Puscifer recorded much of their new album last year, and were wrapping up the LP early this year, the band had planned on waiting until 2021 to release a new LP as Keenan’s main band Tool toured for much of 2020. However, with Tool sidelined from touring due to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems like fans will be treated to new Puscifer music much sooner than expected.



Over the past few days, Puscifer unveiled a couple of brief audio clips on their Instagram page, with both snippets coming from the same song. In the first post, which went up late last week, the caption read “Doin Stuff. More details to follow this weekend.” Then over the weekend, the second post read, “Round 2 of the Teasing.” Both IG posts had the hashtag “#puscifer2020”, while the second one also added “#soon”.

Along with the audio is imagery of Keenan and main Puscifer bandmates Mat Mitchell and Carina Round. The rest of the lineup has featured a rotating cast of musicians over the years. Back in October, actress Esmé Bianco, who played Ros in Game of Thrones, revealed that she was contributing vocals to the new album.

The forthcoming Puscifer LP will be the follow-up to 2015’s Money Shot. Last year, Tool released Fear Inoculum, their first album in 13 years.

The news of Puscifer’s activity comes after Tool postponed their entire spring North American tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That outing was supposed to kick off April 16th in Miami.

See and hear Puscifer tease new music in the Instagram clips below.