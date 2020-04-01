Quarantine Livestreams: A List of Live Virtual Concerts to Watch

Neil Young, Ben Gibbard, Yo Yo Ma are among the many artists playing livestreams

With all tours and events grounded because of the coronavirus, artists have been using livestreaming to stay close to their fans. Below, you’ll find an updated list of livestreams scheduled for the coming days and details on how to watch them. In particular, fans can catch Dave Matthews, Neil Young, Charli XCX, Miley Cyrus, Ben Gibbard, Rufus Wainwright, Peter Bjorn and John, Big Freedia, Christine and the Queens, Amanda Shires, and more.

Wednesday – April 1st | Upcoming | Archive

Wednesday, April 1st

The Fader Fort Digital Broadcast – Day 2

When: Wednesday, April 1st from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. EST

Where: TheFader.com

The FADER FORT Digital broadcast features over 40 exclusive, curated performances provided by both emerging and acclaimed artists. These artists join The FADER in this broadcast as an opportunity to raise money for various charities that focus on helping the city and people of Austin, as well as musicians and the entertainment industry on the whole during this global crisis.

Today’s lineup includes Jehnny Beth, Riz Ahmed, Jamila Woods, Frances Quinlan, Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby, Post Animal, Tayla Parx, Trace Mountains, and more.

indieheads Festival – Day 1

When: Wednesday, April 1st

Where: Instagram

The indieheads subreddit hosts a digital music festival featuring performances from Remo Drive, The Frights, Jordana, Ratboys, Teen Daze, Why Bonnie, Boy Scouts, Dana Gavanski, Young Guv, oso oso, and more.

Christine and the Queens

When: Wednesday, April 1st at 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Instagram

Every day at 1:00 p.m. ET, the French artist also known as Héloïse Letissier performs live from Ferber recording studios in Paris. “I’ll find a way to deal with the ennui,” she writes. “Guests and weird concepts included.”

Matt Pryor of The Get Up Kids

When: Wednesday, April 1st at 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: YouTube

The Get Up Kids’ Matt Pryor performs live on YouTube beginning at 1:00 p.m. EST.

La Blogothèque’s “Stay Away Shows”

When: Wednesday, April 1st at 2:00 p.m. EST

Where: Instagram

La Blogothèque is offering a new spin on its beloved “Take Away Shows” with “Stay Away Shows”. As they explain it, “We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favourite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That’s why we’re launching the ‘Stay Away Shows’. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our Instagram, friends from The Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe.”

Early editions have featured Francis Lung, Okay Kaya, Andrew Bird, Kevin Morby, and more.

Miley Cyrus’ “Bright Minded: Live”

When: Wednesday, April 1st 2:30 p.m. EST

Where: Instagram

Each weekday, Cyrus and a special guest discuss “how to stay LIT with love in dark times.” Early episodes have featured Demi Lovato, Amy Schumer, Paris Hilton, Reese Witherspoon, Dua Lipa, and Hillary Duff.

Charli XCX’s “Self-Isolation IG Livestream”

When: Wednesday, April 1st at 3:00 p.m. EST

Where: Instagram

Each afternoon, Charli XCX is joined by a special guest to “spark conversation, share insight, or simply entertain fans across the world who are currently practicing social distancing.” Her inaugural episodes featured a conversation with Christine and the Queens about mental health, and a personal training session with Diplo.

Melissa Etheridge

When: Wednesday, April 1st at 3:00 p.m. EST

Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge is performing live on Facebook everday on at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Béla Fleck and Toumani Diabaté

When: Wednesday, April 1st at 3:00 p.m. EST

Where: Facebook

Join Béla Fleck and kora master Toumani Diabaté for a live Q&A on Wednesday, April 1 at 3:00pm EST hosted on Béla’s Facebook Live. Béla will be at home in Nashville and Toumani will be in Abidjan, on the Ivory Coast. The duo recently released their new collaborative album, The Ripple Effect.

Brendan Benson’s “Boy in a Bubble”

When: Wednesday, April 1st at 4:20 p.m. EST

Where: Instagram

The Raconteurs’ Brendan Benson has announced “Boy In A Bubble”, a daily series of livestreamed solo performances. Benson will perform one song per day, pulling from all points of his storied career and premiering material from his upcoming solo album Dear Life.

Julien Baker’s “Green Notes”

When: Wednesday, April 1st at 6:00 p.m. EST

Where: Instagram

Julien Baker is take part in Clif Bar’s “Green Notes” series to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts. For every viewer, Clif Bar donates $1.00 to charity.

Amanda Shires’ “I So Lounging”

When: Wednesday, April 1st at 6:30 p.m. EST

Where: YouTube

Amanda Shires has been staging daily live performances on YouTube with her husband Jason Isbell. Past performances have featured songs from her collaborative project The Highwomen and a cover of Warren Zevon.

Phish’s “Sigma Oasis Listening Party”

When: Wednesday, April 1st at 9:00 p.m. EST

Where: Phish.com and Facebook

Where: Phish will premiere their new album, Sigma Oasis, during a livestream aired on their website and Facebook page. It will also stream on SiriusXM’s Phish Radio Station.

Drew Holcomb’s “Kitchen Covers”

When: Wednesday, April 1st at 9:00 p.m. EST

Where: Instagram and Facebook

Drew Holcomb is making the most of his time in self-quarantine by creating the “Kitchen Covers” series that streams every evening at 9:00 p.m. EST via Instagram and Facebook. So far, he’s covered songs by The Avett Brothers, Tom Petty, U2, and Kenny Rogers.

Jeff Tweedy and Family

When: Wednesday, April 1st at 10:15 p.m. EST

Where: Instagram

Each evening at 10:15 p.m. EST, Jeff Tweedy and his family perform on their @stuffinourhouse Instagram page.

Rufus Wainwright’s “Musical Everydays”

When: Wednesday, April 1st

Where: Instagram

In a series he’s calling “Musical Everydays,” Rufus Wainwright is performing one song from his catalog everyday on piano. Early installments have seen him play “Grey Gardens”, “The Art Teacher”, and “Vibrate”.

“In these dire times, I want to share some music with you all from the warmth and comfort of our home in Los Angeles. Hopefully you’re at your homes with your loved ones as well. We have to stay positive and I feel that music and art are a large part of what gets us through times like these. It’s even more essential to be reminded about what it really means to be human: compassionate, caring, creative,” Wainwright says.

World Cafe & Royal Mountain’s “World Tour”

When: Daily

Where: Instagram

Royal Mountain Records and World Cafe have announced their co-presentation of the “World Tour” live stream series. The series runs nightly throughout April at 7:00 p.m. EST, with each evening featuring two artists from different countries performing live via Royal Mountain’s Instagram.

Scheduled performers include Ezra Furman, Hatchie, Manchester Orchestra, Dan Boeckner, Hannah Georgas, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, The Beths, Nap Eyes, Tim Burgess, Moaning, Tim Baker, and more.

Upcoming Livestreams

Echosmith’s “The Lonely Generation Acoustic Digital Tour”

When: April 1st-14th

Where: TBA

The idea of the digital tour is for Echosmith to perform acoustic shows on various Instagram accounts, Facebook pages, and/or websites so everyone can have some human connection and be brought together by music during these difficult times. The band will be performing songs from their new album Lonely Generation.

Gia Woods Take Over Consequence of Sound’s Instagram

When: Thursday, April 2nd

Where: Instagram

Get comfy with Persian queer pop artist Gia Woods as she gears up to deliver her forthcoming CUT SEASON EP.

UnCancelled Music Festival

When: April 2nd-9th

Watch: UnCancealledMusicFestival.com

Local Los Angeles venues are gathering together for a virtual week-long festival featuring indie artists to support them during the COVID-19 crisis. Explore virtual stages from venues like The Hotel Cafe and more, all while supporting Recording Academy’s MusiCares Emergency Financial Assistance Fund.

Featuring performances from Colbie Caillat, Josh Radnor, Katie Pruitt, Molly Tuttle, William Fitzsimmons, Kevin Garrett, Emily Kinney, Ben Wylen, and more.

Young Lean

When: Thursday, April 2nd at 2:00 p.m. EST

Where: YouTube

On Thursday April 2nd, Yung Lean extends an open invite to a very special live performance – next to a Russian freighter in Stockholm’s Frihamnen harbor, he will perform a solitary set featuring a mix of classics, rarities, and new tracks from the back of a cargo truck. The performance, more a cinematic experience than an impromptu live set, will be free and last for over 30 minutes.

Dolly Parton’s “Goodnight With Dolly”

When: Thursday, April 2nd at 7:00 p.m. EST

Where: YouTube

Every Thursday beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST, Dolly Parton will read children’s books as part of her new YouTube series “Goodnight with Dolly”.

Ben Gibbard’s “Live From Home”

When: Thursday, April 2nd at 9:00 p.m. EST

Where: YouTube and Facebook

Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard is performing regular concerts from his home studio. His initial performances have featured a mix of DCFC songs, material from The Postal Service, and covers of Radiohead and New Order. Future shows may include special guests.

Gibbard is also encouraging his fans to donate to organizations including Aurora Commons and the University District Food Bank.

BANKS Take Over Consequence of Sound’s Instagram

When: Friday, April 3rd

Where: Instagram

Banks joins Consequence of Sound to talk making music in self-isolation.

Sounds of Saving’s “Feedback Session”

When: Friday, April 3rd at 6:00 p.m. EST

Where: YouTube (Register here)

On Friday April 3rd, Sounds of Saving will host its 2nd “Feedback Session.” “COVID 19: Mental Health + Music” will take place at 6pm EST via YouTube. Musicians, mental health professionals and audiences will virtually convene to address what is on everyone’s mind — how do we keep it together in this time of so much uncertainty and concern? The event will feature solo performances by musicians Kate Davis, Raffaella and Oxymorrons, interspersed with honest conversations with the artists about their own struggles and coping with our new reality. The Feedback Session will be moderated by Robert Galligan, a psychologist based in Brooklyn, who will offer feedback and insight into mental wellness, creativity as a healing strategy and managing anxiety and emotions during the crisis and isolation.

Pile

When: Friday, April 3rd at 8:00 p.m. EST

Where: Instagram

Pile’s Rick Maguire will perform live from the Church of the Covenant in Boston to raise funds to cover his canceled solo tour.

Digital Mirage Online Music Festival

When: April 3rd-5th

Where: Digital Mirage

The digital music festival will feature performances from Kaskade, TOKiMONSTA, 12th Planet, Flosstradamus, Keys N Krates, Kill the Noise, Alison Wonderland, Louis the Child, Sofi Tukker, and Don Diablo.

Ben Folds’ “Apartment Requests”

When: Saturday, April 4th at 6:00 p.m. EST

Where: Paetron

Ben Folds will take fan requests and play cover songs from his apartment in Sydney, Australia. “Request to your hearts desire during the live chat, and understand that there’s no science to it. When I notice one I can play, I’ll just launch into it!” he says.

Phish’s “Dinner and a Movie”

When: Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. EST

Where: LivePhish.com

Each Tuesday for the foreseeable future, Phish will air a full show for free from their LivePhish.com archive. Each broadcast will begin promptly at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Phish will also provide fans with recommended in-home recipes so they can cook along and enjoy dinner while watching the show.

Lastly, each show will provide fans with the opportunity to donate to a non-profit hand-picked by the band.

Destructo

When: Sunday, April 12th

Where: Twitch

Destructo will deliver a Sunrise Sermon DJ set on Easter Sunday. The livestream will begin at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Neil Young’s “Fireside Sessions”

When: TBA

Where: Neil Young Archives

On a semi-regular basis, Neil Young will host “Fireside Sessions” from his home in Telluride, Colorado. “Because we are all at home and not venturing out, we will try to do a stream from my fireplace with my lovely wife [Daryl Hannah] filming. It will be a down-home production, a few songs, a little time together,” explains the songwriting legend.

The initial episode featured a six-song set with performances of “Vampire Blues”, “Razor Love”, and “Tell Me Why”.

Yo-Yo Ma’s “Songs of Comfort”

When: TBA

Where: Instagram

On a semi-regular basis, Yo-Yo Ma will perform live on Instagram. “In these days of anxiety, I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort,” he says.