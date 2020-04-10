Quarantine Livestreams: What to Watch, April 10th

Phoebe Bridgers

With all tours and events grounded because of the coronavirus, artists have been using livestreaming to stay close to their fans. Today’s schedule promises performances from Calvin Harris, Phoebe Bridgers, Whitney, The Tallest Man on Earth, Kvelertak, Hamilton Leithauser, Big Freedia, and Frankie Cosmos. Plus, the massive Trillerfest kicks off its three-day digital festival promising sets from Snoop Dogg, Migos, and more. There’s also a classic Grateful Dead concert available to stream, plus the premiere of the new Coachella documentary.

Trillerfest

Where: YouTube



When: Friday, April 10th – Sunday, April 12th

The video platform Triller is throwing a three-day virtual music festival called Trillerfest live on YouTube. The massive lineup promises Migos, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Wyclef Jean, Marshmello, Paris Hilton, Kevin Gates, G Herbo, Gallant, AJR, 2KBaby, Yuna, and many more.

Proceeds from the festival benefit MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund and No Kid Hungry.

Calvin Harris Headlines Defected Virtual Festival 3.0

When: Friday, April 10th at 9:00 a.m. EDT – 4:15 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch

Defected Records will continue their Virtual Residency this Good Friday with an all-star line-up of international talent, including Calvin Harris’ debut appearance for the house music institution as Love Regenerator.

Overcoats Take Over Consequence of Sound’s Instagram

When: Friday, April 12th beginning at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Overcoats will takeover the CoS Instagram on April 10th beginning at 12:00 p.m. EST with a live performance to follow in the evening.

La Blogothèque’s “Stay Away Shows

When: Friday, April 10th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

La Blogothèque is offering a new spin on its beloved “Take Away Shows” with “Stay Away Shows”. As they explain it, “We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favourite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That’s why we’re launching the ‘Stay Away Shows’. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our Instagram, friends from The Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe.”

Today’s performer is Whitney.

CoCo Rosie

When: Friday, April 10th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

CoCo Rosie members Bianca Casady and Sierra Casady, signing on from France and the West Coast, respectively, will play live on Instagram.

“Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert”

When: Friday, April 10th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

The new Coachella documentary, Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, premieres on YouTube beginning at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

The Tallest Man on Earth

When: Friday, April 10th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

The Tallest Man on Earth will play his album, The Wild Hunt, in full to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Kvelertak

When: Friday, April 10th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Vierlive

Kvelertak are performing a special 60-minute set live from the venue Artilleriverkstedet in Norway.

Melissa Etheridge

When: Friday, April 10th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge is performing live on Facebook everyday at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Phoebe Bridgers

When: Friday, April 10th at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Phoebe Bridgers will perform a stay-at-home concert live via Pitchfork’s Instagram channel. Viewers are encouraged to donate to Bail Project, a non-profit organization designed to combat mass incarceration by disrupting the money bail system one person at a time.

“Pickathon: A Concert A Day”

When: Friday, April 10th at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube

Pickathon Music Festival has announced “A Concert A Day”, an initiative to help musicians and artist communities through the Recording Academy’s MUSICARES organization. During this time of hardship, with so many artists unable to tour and so many people stuck at home, Pickathon is opening the vaults to premiere one full concert a day for 60 days, streaming for free on Facebook, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and on YouTube.

Today’s performance is of Tyler Childers of 2010.

Jehnny Beth

When: Friday, April 10th at 4:00 p.m. EST

Where: Instagram

Savages leader Jehnny Beth read passages from her forthcoming collection of erotic short stories, Crimes Against Love Manifesto (C.A.L.M.).

Trace Mountains

When: Friday, April 10th at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Trace Mountains will celebrate the release of his new album, Lost in the Country, with a livestream on YouTube.

Brendan Benson’s “Boy in a Bubble”

When: Friday, April 10th at 5:20 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

The Raconteurs’ Brendan Benson has announced “Boy In A Bubble”, a daily series of livestreamed solo performances. Benson will perform one song per day, pulling from all points of his storied career and premiering material from his upcoming solo album Dear Life.

Jessie Reyez’s “Epic Together”

When: Friday, April 10th at 6:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

NYX Professional Makeup will be hosting a virtual music festival called “Epic Together”, featuring live sets from Jessie Reyez, Kim Petras and Princess Nokia, streaming live on the brand’s Instagram April 10th-12th.

Donita Sparks’ “The Hi-Low Show with Donita Sparks”

When: Friday, April 10th at 6:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Prolific artist and grunge-punk legend Donita Sparks is known for her fierce live shows and biting lyrical wit. Unable to deliver her singular brand of raucous rock and roll to fans in the flesh at this time, Donita is hosting a weekly absurdist variety show on the “We Are Hear: On The Air’’ streaming network. The Hi-Low Show will keep viewers on the edge of their couch cushions with music and art performances including special guests.

Amanda Shires’ “I So Lounging”

When: Friday, April 10th at 6:30 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Amanda Shires has been staging daily live performances on YouTube with her husband Jason Isbell. Past performances have featured songs from her collaborative project The Highwomen and a cover of Warren Zevon.

Hamilton Leithauser

When: Friday, April 10th at 7:00 p.m. EDT

Where: NPR.org

Hamilton Leithauser will celebrate the release of his new album, The Loves of Your Life, by performing live for NPR on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. EDT

Grateful Dead’s “Shakedown Stream”

When: Friday, April 10th at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Grateful Dead will kick off their new YouTube concert series “Shakedown Stream” on Friday, April 10th at 8 p.m. EDT. The first installment highlights Grateful Dead’s July 4th, 1989 show at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. That evening saw the iconic jam band swing through a 21-song set that included classics like “Bertha” and “Morning Dew”, as well a series of Bob Dylan covers.

Frankie Cosmos

When: Friday, April 10th at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Frankie Cosmos is playing live every Friday night on Instagram. Each week features a “fully diff [sic] set.”

Big Freedia’s “Friday Night Shakedown”

When: Friday, April 10th at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook and Instagram Live

New Orleans’ Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia, and her shake team perform live for fans every Friday night for the foreseeable future. “With all that’s happening right now, we need some joy and fun,” says Big Freedia. “Shakedown Fridays is a time for everyone to tune-in and shake with me and get some much-needed distraction from the news.”

Fans are encouraged to donate to the Greater New Orleans Disaster Relief Fund.

Drew Holcomb’s “Kitchen Covers”

When: Friday, April 10th at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram and Facebook

Drew Holcomb is making the most of his time in self-quarantine by creating the “Kitchen Covers” series that streams every evening at 9:00 p.m. EST via Instagram and Facebook. So far, he’s covered songs by The Avett Brothers, Tom Petty, U2, and Kenny Rogers.

JB Smoove’s “You Are Here”

When: Friday, April 10th at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube and Facebook

JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) has announced “You Are Here”, a weekly digital variety show made by and for people on Coronavirus lockdown featuring comedy, music, and some helpful reminders that we’re going to get through this crisis if we all stick together. This week’s show features Lil Rel Howery, a performance by Chris Daughtry, and a quarantine cooking segment by chef Rocco DiSpirito

Diplo’s “Corona World Tour”

When: Friday, April 10th at 10:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube, Twitch, and Instagram

For the duration of social distancing/quarantine practices in the U.S., Diplo will livestream DJ sets from his house five nights per week. The streams will be themed in line with Diplo’s interests: “A Very Lazer Sunday”, paying homage to his group, Major Lazer’s, dancehall and reggae roots airing Sundays at 7:00 p.m. EST; a mixed-bag “Ronatronix” set Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. EST (the name a throwback to the iconic Hollertronix parties that launched his career); country-flecked variety show “The Thomas Wesley Show Thursdays” at 10:00 p.m. EST; ambient “Corona Sabbath Fridays” at 10:00 p.m. EST; and a good, old fashioned “Coronight Feve”r rave Saturday nights at 11:00 p.m. EST.

Jeff Tweedy and Family

When: Friday, April 10th at 10:15 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Each evening at 10:15 p.m. EST, Jeff Tweedy and his family perform on their @stuffinourhouse Instagram page.

World Cafe & Royal Mountain’s “World Tour”

When: Daily

Where: Instagram

Royal Mountain Records and World Cafe have announced their co-presentation of the “World Tour” live stream series. The series runs nightly throughout April at 7:00 p.m. EST, with each evening featuring two artists from different countries performing live via Royal Mountain’s Instagram.

Scheduled performers include Ezra Furman, Hatchie, Manchester Orchestra, Dan Boeckner, Hannah Georgas, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, The Beths, Nap Eyes, Tim Burgess, Moaning, Tim Baker, and more.

Chad Smith’s Drum Covers

When: Daily

Where: Instagram

Each day, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith posts a video of himself drumming along to a classic song.