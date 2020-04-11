Quarantine Livestreams: What to Watch, April 11th

Angel from Maywood: A Livestream Tribute to John Prine

With all tours and events grounded because of the coronavirus, artists have been using livestreaming to stay close to their fans. Today, Consequence of Sound proudly presents a John Prine tribute livestream featuring Warren Haynes, Grace Potter, Norah Jones, Colin Meloy, and more.

Plus, Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Dave Matthews, and John Mellencamp are playing a digital Farm Aid concert; Margo Price, Open Mike Eagle, Twin Peaks, Beabadoobee are set for a Noisey-curated; RZA and DJ Premier are squaring off in an online DJ battle livestream.



“Trillerfest”

Where: YouTube

When: Saturday, April 11th – Sunday, April 12th

The video platform Triller is throwing a three-day virtual music festival called Trillerfest live on YouTube. The massive lineup promises Migos, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Wyclef Jean, Marshmello, Paris Hilton, Kevin Gates, G Herbo, Gallant, AJR, 2KBaby, Yuna, and many more.

Proceeds from the festival benefit MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund and No Kid Hungry.

“Human to Human”

When: Saturday, April 11th beginning at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Streaming on Facebook Live, “Human To Human” takes place this Saturday, April 11th, noon to midnight ET featuring performances by Alec Benjamin, Andrew McMahon, Butch Walker, Grouplove, Hunter Hayes, Jensen McRae, Jewel, Joel Adams, Kate Pierson (B-52s), Lauren Daigle, Lucie Silvas, Lzzy & Joe (Halestorm), Nicholas Petricca (Walk The Moon), Sam Nelson Harris (X Ambassadors), Skylar Grey, Smallpools, Tim McIlrath (Rise Against), Tori Kelly, and more. Proceeds from this virtual fest will benefit PLUS1’s COVID-19 Relief Fund working in conjunction with MusiCares and Sweet Relief.

“Angel From Maywood: A Livestream Tribute to John Prine”

When: Saturday, April 11th beginning at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Consequence of Sound is proud to present “Angel from Maywood: A Livestream Tribute to John Prine”. Taking place live on our Instagram this Saturday, April 11th beginning at 2:00 p.m. EDT, the benefit event will feature cover performances from friends, collaborators, and those influenced by Prine, including Warren Haynes, Grace Potter, and Norah Jones. Also participating are The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy, The Head and the Heart, John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats, Kevin Morby, Sara and Sean Watkins of Watkins Family Hour, Lake Street Dive, The Lone Bellow’s Zach Williamas, Marcus King, karen Elson, Valerie June, Erin Rae, and many more.

ISOL-AID! 4

When: Saturday, April 11th

Where: Instagram

Australian musicians including Cameron Avery, The Chats, The Weather Station, Ben Lee, Pond’s Nicholas Allbrook, and more come together for a fourth staging of ISOL-AID (short for Instagram Live Music Festival). Taking place between beginning Saturday and running into Sunday, the festival will feature artists playing 20-minute sets.

Viewers will encouraged to donate to Support Act, Australia’s leading organization that provides relief services for music industry workers facing mental health issues or financial hardship. The debut edition of ISOL-AID raised $12,000.

La Blogothèque’s “Stay Away Shows

When: Saturday, April 11th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

La Blogothèque is offering a new spin on its beloved “Take Away Shows” with “Stay Away Shows”. As they explain it, “We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favourite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That’s why we’re launching the ‘Stay Away Shows’. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our Instagram, friends from The Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe.”

Today’s performer is Whitney.

CoCo Rosie

When: Saturday, April 11th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

CoCo Rosie members Bianca Casady and Sierra Casady, signing on from France and the West Coast, respectively, will play live on Instagram.

Martin Garrix

When: Saturday, April 11th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

This Saturday, April 11th, Martin Garrix will treat fans to an exclusive live set coming straight from his rooftop in Amsterdam to your home. From 1:00 p.m. EDT, people from all over the world are able to watch the set on Garrix’s YouTube page.

During the stream Garrix will showcase a brand new live set which will include numerous exclusive IDs, some from Garrix himself and others forthcoming on his STMPD RCRDS imprint, as well as some of his biggest hits.

504LIFE

When: Saturday, April 11th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where

On Saturday April 11th from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. EDT, an amazingly diverse community of celebrities representing an array of musicians, entertainers, and figureheads will perform and speak on 504Life livestream. The digital event will feature live and pre-recorded appearances by Mayor Latoya Cantrell, Walter Isaacson, Nicole Kidman, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Andrew Yang, DJ Mannie Fresh, Big Freedia, Harry Shearer, Judith Owens, Ivan Neville, Irma Thomas, Preservation Hall’s Ben Jaffe, Tank from Tank and Bangas, Jon Cleary, Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra, George Porter Jr. of The Meters, Maggie Koerner, Mark Normand, Katey Red, Sean Patton, Mackie Shilstone, Louis Michot of Lost Bayou Ramblers, Cowboy Mouth’s Fred LeBlanc, Zach Feinberg of The Revivalists, Pete Murano of Trombone Shorty and Orleans Ave, Shannon McNally, Paul Sanchez, David Silverman of The Simpsons, Tiff Lamson & Taylor Guarisco of GIVERS, The Boudin Man from WWOZ and many, many other surprise guests.

The goal of the event is to help doctors, nurses, and other essential workers in New Orleans on the front line of the COVID-19 epidemic by raising money to purchase and deliver lifesaving Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for area hospitals and clinics. PPE includes N95 masks, surgical masks, gowns, gloves, and sanitization products, which are critical to ensuring the safety and well-being of the frontline workers in New Orleans.

Melissa Etheridge

When: Saturday, April 11th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge is performing live on Facebook everyday at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

“Pickathon: A Concert A Day”

When: Saturday, April 11th at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube

Pickathon Music Festival has announced “A Concert A Day”, an initiative to help musicians and artist communities through the Recording Academy’s MUSICARES organization. During this time of hardship, with so many artists unable to tour and so many people stuck at home, Pickathon is opening the vaults to premiere one full concert a day for 60 days, streaming for free on Facebook, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and on YouTube.

Today’s performance is of Charles Bradley in 2017.

Jesse Malin’s “The Fine Art of Self Distancing”

When: Saturday, April 11th at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Jesse Malin’s Saturday livestream series “The Fine Art of Self Distancing” will continue April 11th at 4:00pm EDT with an all covers set.

“Oh Say Can You Stream”

When: Saturday, April 11th at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube

GRAMMY Music Education Coalition is partnering with its affiliate member David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation for the “Oh Say Can You Stream” fundraiser event hosted by Megadeath’s David Ellefson on Saturday, Apr. 11th at 4:00 p.m. EDT via Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.

More than 50 musicians and actors are on board for the 9+ hour livestream, which will raise funds for COVID-19 relief and the recently announced “SCHOOL’S OUT” initiative, providing online lessons, instruments and gear to students quarantined at home. It will feature appearances and performances from members of Megadeath, Alice Cooper, Zac Brown Band, and Run DMC, as well as Drake Bell, Seinfeld’s Larry Thomas, Walking Dead’s Lew Temple and many more.

“Noisey Night In”

When: Saturday, April 11th at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

“Noisey Night In” will feature acts including Margo Price, Open Mike Eagle, Twin Peaks, Beabadoobee, Black Lips, Diet Cig, and more to be announced performing sets from the comfort of their own homes. All proceeds from the livestream will go to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, which is giving money to help with medical expenses, lodging, clothing, food and other vital living expenses to music industry workers and artists dealing with sickness or a loss of steady work.

Brendan Benson’s “Boy in a Bubble”

When: Saturday, April 11th at 5:20 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

The Raconteurs’ Brendan Benson has announced “Boy In A Bubble”, a daily series of livestreamed solo performances. Benson will perform one song per day, pulling from all points of his storied career and premiering material from his upcoming solo album Dear Life.

Kim Petras’ “Epic Together”

When: Saturday, April 11th at 6:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

NYX Professional Makeup will be hosting a virtual music festival called “Epic Together”, featuring live sets from Jessie Reyez, Kim Petras and Princess Nokia, streaming live on the brand’s Instagram April 10th-12th.

Amanda Shires’ “I So Lounging”

When: Saturday, April 11th at 6:30 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Amanda Shires has been staging daily live performances on YouTube with her husband Jason Isbell. Past performances have featured songs from her collaborative project The Highwomen and a cover of Warren Zevon.

Dead & Company’s “One More Saturday night”

When: Saturday, April 11th at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Dead & Company’s “One More Saturday Night” free weekly streaming series continues this weekend with the November 14th, 2017 show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“At Home with Farm Aid”

When: Saturday, April 11th at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, and more will join forces for a digital version of their annual Farm Aid concert.

Where: FarmAid.org

RZA vs. DJ Premier

When: Saturday, April 11th at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and DJ Premier will square off in a DJ battle streamed live on Instagram.

Drew Holcomb’s “Kitchen Covers”

When: Saturday, April 11th at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram and Facebook

Drew Holcomb is making the most of his time in self-quarantine by creating the “Kitchen Covers” series that streams every evening at 9:00 p.m. EST via Instagram and Facebook. So far, he’s covered songs by The Avett Brothers, Tom Petty, U2, and Kenny Rogers.

Blossoms

Where: Saturday, April 11th at 9:30 p.m. EDT

When: Twitch and YouTube

Blossoms will host a live stream on Twitch and YouTube, during which she’ll preview her new EP, Mind Games.

Diplo’s “Corona World Tour”

When: Saturday, April 11th at 11:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube, Twitch, and Instagram

For the duration of social distancing/quarantine practices in the U.S., Diplo will livestream DJ sets from his house five nights per week. The streams will be themed in line with Diplo’s interests: “A Very Lazer Sunday”, paying homage to his group, Major Lazer’s, dancehall and reggae roots airing Sundays at 7:00 p.m. EST; a mixed-bag “Ronatronix” set Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. EST (the name a throwback to the iconic Hollertronix parties that launched his career); country-flecked variety show “The Thomas Wesley Show Thursdays” at 10:00 p.m. EST; ambient “Corona Sabbath Fridays” at 10:00 p.m. EST; and a good, old fashioned “Coronight Feve”r rave Saturday nights at 11:00 p.m. EST.

Jeff Tweedy and Family

When: Saturday, April 11th at 10:15 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Each evening at 10:15 p.m. EST, Jeff Tweedy and his family perform on their @stuffinourhouse Instagram page.

World Cafe & Royal Mountain’s “World Tour”

When: Daily

Where: Instagram

Royal Mountain Records and World Cafe have announced their co-presentation of the “World Tour” live stream series. The series runs nightly throughout April at 7:00 p.m. EST, with each evening featuring two artists from different countries performing live via Royal Mountain’s Instagram.

Scheduled performers include Ezra Furman, Hatchie, Manchester Orchestra, Dan Boeckner, Hannah Georgas, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, The Beths, Nap Eyes, Tim Burgess, Moaning, Tim Baker, and more.

Chad Smith’s Drum Covers

When: Daily

Where: Instagram

Each day, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith posts a video of himself drumming along to a classic song.