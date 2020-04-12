Quarantine Livestreams: What to Watch, April 12th

Andrea Bocelli, photo by Giovanni De Sandre

With all tours and events grounded because of the coronavirus, artists have been using livestreaming to stay close to their fans. Today’s schedule includes a special Easter performance from Andra Bocelli, along with Real Estate, Princess Nokia, Pussy Riot, and a Bill Withers tribute concert.

“Trillerfest”

Where: YouTube



When: Sunday, April 12th

The video platform Triller is throwing a three-day virtual music festival called Trillerfest live on YouTube. The massive lineup promises Migos, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Wyclef Jean, Marshmello, Paris Hilton, Kevin Gates, G Herbo, Gallant, AJR, 2KBaby, Yuna, and many more.

Proceeds from the festival benefit MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund and No Kid Hungry.

Andrea Bocelli

When: Sunday, April 12th at 1:00 p.m. EDT

At the city’s request, Andra Bocelli will deliver a solo performance at Milan’s historic Duomo cathedral on April 12th. Though it won’t be open to the public due to the countrywide lockdown, the event — titled “Music for Hope” — will be livestreamed globally to promote a message of “love, healing, and hope to Italy and the world.”

Bocelli will be joined by the cathedral organist, Emanuele Vianelli, who will be playing one of the world’s largest pipe organs. The Easter Sunday concert will consist of “carefully selected pieces, specially arranged for solo voice and organ for the occasion,” including “the well-loved Ave Maria setting by Bach/Gounod and Mascagni’s Sancta Maria – uplifting sacred music repertoire on a day symbolic of the renewal of life.”

The War and Treaty

When: Sunday, April 12th at 1:30 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Rounder Records has announced the launch of “The Roundup”, a weekly streaming series featuring live music performances. Powerhouse husband and wife duo The War And Treaty (Tanya Blount-Trotter and Michael Trotter, Jr.) will perform on “The Roundup”’s inaugural episode, slated for Sunday, April 12 at 1:30 p.m. EDT. The duo will perform material from their forthcoming Rounder debut, Hearts Town, due this summer.

La Blogothèque’s “Stay Away Shows

When: Sunday, April 12th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

La Blogothèque is offering a new spin on its beloved “Take Away Shows” with “Stay Away Shows”. As they explain it, “We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favourite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That’s why we’re launching the ‘Stay Away Shows’. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our Instagram, friends from The Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe.”Re

Princess Nokia’s “Epic Together”

When: Sunday, April 12th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

NYX Professional Makeup will be hosting a virtual music festival called “Epic Together”, featuring live sets from Jessie Reyez, Kim Petras and Princess Nokia, streaming live on the brand’s Instagram April 10th-12th.

Melissa Etheridge

When: Sunday, April 12th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge is performing live on Facebook everyday at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

“Pickathon: A Concert A Day”

When: Sunday, April 12th at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube

Pickathon Music Festival has announced “A Concert A Day”, an initiative to help musicians and artist communities through the Recording Academy’s MUSICARES organization. During this time of hardship, with so many artists unable to tour and so many people stuck at home, Pickathon is opening the vaults to premiere one full concert a day for 60 days, streaming for free on Facebook, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and on YouTube.

Today’s performance is of Tank & The Bangas in 2017.

Pussy Riot

When: Sunday, April 12th at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Pussy Riot will perform a live set on YouTube.

“Liberation Through Music”

When: Sunday, April 12th at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Zoom

Jewish arts and culture non-profit Reboot has announced the kick off of Liberation Through Music, a special Passover live concert, for this Sunday, April 12th.

Featuring Nicki Bluhm, Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi All-Stars), Jeremiah Lockwood (The Sway Machinery), and Zach Rogue (Rogue Wave), the series of concerts begins at 5:00 p.m. EST, intended to foster community during the social distancing required by the COVID-19 crisis.

Brendan Benson’s “Boy in a Bubble”

When: Sunday, April 12th at 5:20 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

The Raconteurs’ Brendan Benson has announced “Boy In A Bubble”, a daily series of livestreamed solo performances. Benson will perform one song per day, pulling from all points of his storied career and premiering material from his upcoming solo album Dear Life.

Amanda Shires’ “I So Lounging”

When: Sunday, April 12th at 6:30 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Amanda Shires has been staging daily live performances on YouTube with her husband Jason Isbell. Past performances have featured songs from her collaborative project The Highwomen and a cover of Warren Zevon.

Diplo’s “Corona World Tour”

When: Sunday, April 12th at 7:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube, Twitch, and Instagram

For the duration of social distancing/quarantine practices in the U.S., Diplo will livestream DJ sets from his house five nights per week. The streams will be themed in line with Diplo’s interests: “A Very Lazer Sunday”, paying homage to his group, Major Lazer’s, dancehall and reggae roots airing Sundays at 7:00 p.m. EST; a mixed-bag “Ronatronix” set Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. EST (the name a throwback to the iconic Hollertronix parties that launched his career); country-flecked variety show “The Thomas Wesley Show Thursdays” at 10:00 p.m. EST; ambient “Corona Sabbath Fridays” at 10:00 p.m. EST; and a good, old fashioned “Coronight Fever” rave Saturday nights at 11:00 p.m. EST.

Real Estate

When: Sunday, April 12th at 7:45 p.m. EDT

Where: Nugs.tv

Real Estate will perform a live set on Nugs.tv, with all proceeds benefiting artists, crew, and the Sweet Relief Fund.

Insecure Virtual Block Party

When: Sunday, April 12th at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

In celebration of the season four premiere of hit comedy Insecure, HBO will host its fourth annual block party for the series virtually. Starting on Sunday, April 12th at 8:00 p.m. ET, the four-part virtual block party lineup features a Q&A with Insecure creator and star Issa Rae and the cast on her Instagram Live, an Instagram Live DJ set with Zaytoven, and a live Twitter watch party hosted by Rae. Following the season premiere episode at 10:00PM ET, there will be a surprise musical performance on Instagram Live from an artist featured in the upcoming season and on the corresponding soundtrack, to be released this summer by Raedio (Rae’s new label) and Atlantic Records.

“Live From Out There: Celebrating Bill Withers”

When: Sunday, April 12th at 8:45 p.m. EDT

Where: Nugs.tv

FINNEAS, Stephen Marley, Allen Stone, Marcus King, Oteil Burbridge, Ivan Neville, David Shaw, Eric Krasno, Nigel Hall, Marc Broussard, Son Little, Lawrence and more will come together for a digital tribute concert honoring Bill Withers.

GWAR

When: Sunday, April 12th at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Pustulus Maximus of GWAR will host a “GWARantineTalk” live on Facebook.

Drew Holcomb’s “Kitchen Covers”

When: Sunday, April 12th at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram and Facebook

Drew Holcomb is making the most of his time in self-quarantine by creating the “Kitchen Covers” series that streams every evening at 9:00 p.m. EST via Instagram and Facebook. So far, he’s covered songs by The Avett Brothers, Tom Petty, U2, and Kenny Rogers.

Jeff Tweedy and Family

When: Sunday, April 12th at 10:15 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Each evening at 10:15 p.m. EST, Jeff Tweedy and his family perform on their @stuffinourhouse Instagram page.

World Cafe & Royal Mountain’s “World Tour”

When: Daily

Where: Instagram

Royal Mountain Records and World Cafe have announced their co-presentation of the “World Tour” live stream series. The series runs nightly throughout April at 7:00 p.m. EST, with each evening featuring two artists from different countries performing live via Royal Mountain’s Instagram.

Scheduled performers include Ezra Furman, Hatchie, Manchester Orchestra, Dan Boeckner, Hannah Georgas, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, The Beths, Nap Eyes, Tim Burgess, Moaning, Tim Baker, and more.

Chad Smith’s Drum Covers

When: Daily

Where: Instagram

Each day, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith posts a video of himself drumming along to a classic song.