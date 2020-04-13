Quarantine Livestreams: What to Watch, April 13th

Metallica, photo by Ross Halfin

With all tours and events grounded because of the coronavirus, artists have been using livestreaming to stay close to their fans. Today’s schedule includes classic concerts from Metallica and The National; guitar tutorials from Code Orange and H.E.R.; and more.

La Blogothèque’s “Stay Away Shows

When: Monday, April 13th at 2:00 p.m. EDT



Where: Instagram

La Blogothèque is offering a new spin on its beloved “Take Away Shows” with “Stay Away Shows”. As they explain it, “We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favourite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That’s why we’re launching the ‘Stay Away Shows’. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our Instagram, friends from The Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe.”

Today’s performer is Alexis Taylor of Hot Chip.

Melissa Etheridge

When: Monday, April 13th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge is performing live on Facebook everyday at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

“Pickathon: A Concert A Day”

When: Monday, April 13th at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube

Pickathon Music Festival has announced “A Concert A Day”, an initiative to help musicians and artist communities through the Recording Academy’s MUSICARES organization. During this time of hardship, with so many artists unable to tour and so many people stuck at home, Pickathon is opening the vaults to premiere one full concert a day for 60 days, streaming for free on Facebook, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and on YouTube.

Today’s performance is of Damian Jurado from 2019.

The National’s “An Exciting Communal Event”

When: Monday at April 13th at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

The National announced an ongoing series, “An Exciting Communal Event”, where they will surprise fans every Monday at 5:00p EDT with even more content from their vaults, including classic live sets, and some unseen and little-seen footage for fans to enjoy during this time at home. The series aims to drive donations to The National roadcrew financial relief cause – there will be avenues to donate highlighted on YouTube during the events.

Josh Ritter and Joe Henry

When: Monday, April 13th at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Josh Ritter and Joe Henry will team up to kick off Paste Magazine’s new livestream series, “The Paste Happiest Hour”.

Brendan Benson’s “Boy in a Bubble”

When: Monday, April 13th at 5:20 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

The Raconteurs’ Brendan Benson has announced “Boy In A Bubble”, a daily series of livestreamed solo performances. Benson will perform one song per day, pulling from all points of his storied career and premiering material from his upcoming solo album Dear Life.

Amanda Shires’ “I So Lounging”

When: Monday, April 13th at 6:30 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Amanda Shires has been staging daily live performances on YouTube with her husband Jason Isbell. Past performances have featured songs from her collaborative project The Highwomen and a cover of Warren Zevon.

Metallica’s “#MetallicaMondays”

When: Monday, April 13th at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

#MetallicaMondays is Metallica’s new weekly concert series. The series sees the band posting archived sets of live performances from over the years. The first broadcast premiered on March 23rd and featured their June 2019 performance at Ireland’s Slane Castle. The latest one captures the band’s 2017 headlining performance at Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco.

Code Orange’s “You and You Alone”

When: Monday, April 13th at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Twitch

Code Orange’s “You and You Alone” livestream series continues with a guitar clinic and playthrough Q&A with Reba Meyers.

H.E.R.’s “Girls With Guitars”

When: Monday, April 13th at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

H.E.R. has announced “Girls With Guitars,” her weekly Instagram live performance and conversation series, starting today at 8:00 p.m. EDT. During each live session, H.E.R. along with her vast array of guitars will perform songs from her catalog as well as covers and take fan requests. H.E.R. will also invite celebrity female guitarists to perform and engage in a lively conversation about music and life.

Ryley Walker

When: Monday, April 13th at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Ryley Walker will play a livestream set for Evanston SPACE, the Evanston, Illinois concert venue.

Echosmith

When: Monday, April 13th at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Multi-platinum alt-pop trio Echosmith round out their two-week-long “The Lonely Generation Acoustic Digital Tour” with a performance on CoS Instagram at 6pm EDT to encourage “hope, love and camaraderie with their music.”

Drew Holcomb’s “Kitchen Covers”

When: Monday, April 13th at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram and Facebook

Drew Holcomb is making the most of his time in self-quarantine by creating the “Kitchen Covers” series that streams every evening at 9:00 p.m. EST via Instagram and Facebook. So far, he’s covered songs by The Avett Brothers, Tom Petty, U2, and Kenny Rogers.

Jeff Tweedy and Family

When: Monday, April 13th at 10:15 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Each evening at 10:15 p.m. EST, Jeff Tweedy and his family perform on their @stuffinourhouse Instagram page.

World Cafe & Royal Mountain’s “World Tour”

When: Daily

Where: Instagram

Royal Mountain Records and World Cafe have announced their co-presentation of the “World Tour” live stream series. The series runs nightly throughout April at 7:00 p.m. EST, with each evening featuring two artists from different countries performing live via Royal Mountain’s Instagram.

Scheduled performers include Ezra Furman, Hatchie, Manchester Orchestra, Dan Boeckner, Hannah Georgas, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, The Beths, Nap Eyes, Tim Burgess, Moaning, Tim Baker, and more.

Chad Smith’s Drum Covers

When: Daily

Where: Instagram

Each day, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith posts a video of himself drumming along to a classic song.