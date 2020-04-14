Quarantine Livestreams: What to Watch, April 14th

Briston Maroney, photo by Hudson McNeese

With all tours and events grounded because of the coronavirus, artists have been using livestreaming to stay close to their fans. Today’s schedule includes a classic Phish concert, livestreams from Briston Maroney, Torres, Land of Talk, and Yowler; and a live DJ set from Questlove.

Briston Maroney

When: Tuesday, April 14th at 4:00 p.m. EDT



Where: Instagram

Briston Maroney will perform an Instagram Livestream for Consequence of Sound.

—

La Blogothèque’s “Stay Away Shows

When: Tuesday, April 14th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

La Blogothèque is offering a new spin on its beloved “Take Away Shows” with “Stay Away Shows”. As they explain it, “We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favourite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That’s why we’re launching the ‘Stay Away Shows’. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our Instagram, friends from The Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe.”

Today’s performer is Adam Green.

Land of Talk

When: Tuesday, April 14th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Land of Talk’s Elizabeth Powell is performing two new songs, “Compelled” and “Weight of That Weekend”, live on Instagram.

Torres’ “Live on KEXP At Home”

When: Tuesday, April 14th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Torres will perform live from her home for Seattle public radio station KEXP.

Melissa Etheridge

When: Tuesday, April 14th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge is performing live on Facebook everyday at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

“Pickathon: A Concert A Day”

When: Tuesday, April 14th at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube

Pickathon Music Festival has announced “A Concert A Day”, an initiative to help musicians and artist communities through the Recording Academy’s MUSICARES organization. During this time of hardship, with so many artists unable to tour and so many people stuck at home, Pickathon is opening the vaults to premiere one full concert a day for 60 days, streaming for free on Facebook, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and on YouTube.

Today’s performance is of People Under the Stairs from 2014.

Yowler

When: Tuesday, April 14th at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Yowler will perform a livestream for Audiotree

Brendan Benson’s “Boy in a Bubble”

When: Tuesday, April 14th at 5:20 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

The Raconteurs’ Brendan Benson has announced “Boy In A Bubble”, a daily series of livestreamed solo performances. Benson will perform one song per day, pulling from all points of his storied career and premiering material from his upcoming solo album Dear Life.

Amanda Shires’ “I So Lounging”

When: Tuesday, April 14th at 6:30 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Amanda Shires has been staging daily live performances on YouTube with her husband Jason Isbell. Past performances have featured songs from her collaborative project The Highwomen and a cover of Warren Zevon.

Phish’s “Dinner and a Movie”

When: Tuesday, April 14th at 7:00 p.m. EDT

Where: LivePhish.com

Each Tuesday for the foreseeable future, Phish will air a full show for free from their LivePhish.com archive. Each broadcast will begin promptly at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Phish will also provide fans with recommended in-home recipes so they can cook along and enjoy dinner while watching the show.

Lastly, each show will provide fans with the opportunity to donate to a non-profit hand-picked by the band.

Devon Allman’s “We Are Still All Together”

When: Tuesday, April 14th at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Devon Allman will play a set of originals as part of the latest installment in his “We Are Still All Together Tour”. All proceeds go towards the touring crew of The Allman Betts Band

Emily Wells

When: Tuesday, April 14th at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

To celebrate her upcoming album, In the Dark Moving, Emily Wells will host a special Instagram livestream concert.

DJ Questlove Presents

When: Tuesday, April 14th at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Questlove will play a live DJ set on The Roots’ YouTube channel.

Drew Holcomb’s “Kitchen Covers”

When: Tuesday, April 14th at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram and Facebook

Drew Holcomb is making the most of his time in self-quarantine by creating the “Kitchen Covers” series that streams every evening at 9:00 p.m. EST via Instagram and Facebook. So far, he’s covered songs by The Avett Brothers, Tom Petty, U2, and Kenny Rogers.

Diplo’s “Corona World Tour”

When: Tuesday, April 14th at 10:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube, Twitch, and Instagram

For the duration of social distancing/quarantine practices in the U.S., Diplo will livestream DJ sets from his house five nights per week. The streams will be themed in line with Diplo’s interests: “A Very Lazer Sunday”, paying homage to his group, Major Lazer’s, dancehall and reggae roots airing Sundays at 7:00 p.m. EST; a mixed-bag “Ronatronix” set Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. EST (the name a throwback to the iconic Hollertronix parties that launched his career); country-flecked variety show “The Thomas Wesley Show Thursdays” at 10:00 p.m. EST; ambient “Corona Sabbath Fridays” at 10:00 p.m. EST; and a good, old fashioned “Coronight Feve”r rave Saturday nights at 11:00 p.m. EST.

Major publishers and record labels will allow the archived streams to live on YouTube and to be monetized by respective rights holders, with royalties being paid to all those whose music is played in the shows.

Jeff Tweedy and Family

When: Tuesday, April 14th at 10:15 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Each evening at 10:15 p.m. EST, Jeff Tweedy and his family perform on their @stuffinourhouse Instagram page.

World Cafe & Royal Mountain’s “World Tour”

When: Daily

Where: Instagram

Royal Mountain Records and World Cafe have announced their co-presentation of the “World Tour” live stream series. The series runs nightly throughout April at 7:00 p.m. EST, with each evening featuring two artists from different countries performing live via Royal Mountain’s Instagram.

Scheduled performers include Ezra Furman, Hatchie, Manchester Orchestra, Dan Boeckner, Hannah Georgas, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, The Beths, Nap Eyes, Tim Burgess, Moaning, Tim Baker, and more.

Chad Smith’s Drum Covers

When: Daily

Where: Instagram

Each day, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith posts a video of himself drumming along to a classic song.