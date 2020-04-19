Erykah Badu, photo by Nina Corcoran

With all tours and events grounded because of the coronavirus, artists have been using livestreaming to stay close to their fans. Today’s livestream schedule includes Erykah Badu, The xx’s Romy Madley-Croft, Torres, The Lumineers, and Meg Myers. Plus, Shakey Graves, John Oates, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, and Hiss Golden Messenger will come together for another John Prine tribute concert.

Kevin Devine Takes Over Consequence of Sound’s Instagram

When: Sunday, April 19th at 4:00 p.m. EDT



Where: Instagram

Kevin Devine will play a live set on our Instagram page beginning at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Romy Madley-Croft

When: Sunday, April 19th at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

The xx’s Romy Madley-Croft will share some news, debut new songs, and answer fan questions during an Instagram livestream.

“Coop-to Coop”

When: Sunday, April 19th at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Mama Bird Recording Co. has announced a new livestream series called “Coop-to-Coop”. Each episode will pair two of the label’s artists to go song-for-song and interview each other, kicking off with beloved California songwriters Jenny O. and Vetiver, live from their respective homes.

Torres

When: Sunday, April 19th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Torres will play a concert on Instagram Live for the Washington, DC venue Union Stage.

La Blogothèque’s “Stay Away Shows

When: Sunday, April 19th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

La Blogothèque is offering a new spin on its beloved “Take Away Shows” with “Stay Away Shows”. As they explain it, “We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favourite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That’s why we’re launching the ‘Stay Away Shows’. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our Instagram, friends from The Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe.”

Today’s performer is Blick Bassy.

Melissa Etheridge

When: Sunday, April 19th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge is performing live on Facebook everyday at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Lissie

When: Sunday, April 19th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Veeps

Lissie will play a solo acoustic concert to benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, Meals on Wheels, and the Secoya Coronavirus Isolation Fund.

Rhett Miller

When: Sunday, April 19th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: StageIt

The Old 97’s Rhett Miller will play a 30-minute live show.

“Pickathon: A Concert A Day”

When: Sunday, April 19th at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube

Pickathon Music Festival has announced “A Concert A Day”, an initiative to help musicians and artist communities through the Recording Academy’s MUSICARES organization. During this time of hardship, with so many artists unable to tour and so many people stuck at home, Pickathon is opening the vaults to premiere one full concert a day for 60 days, streaming for free on Facebook, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and on YouTube.

Today’s performance is of Vieux Farka Toure.