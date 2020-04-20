Willie Nelson

With all tours and events brought to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, artists have been using livestreaming to connect with their fans. Today’s livestream schedule includes a number of 4/20 virtual festivals: Willie Nelson’s “Come and Toke It” (with Kacey Musgraves, Billy Ray Cyrus, Tommy Chong, Angel Olsen, Margo Price, and Nathaniel Rateliff); WeedMaps’ “Higher Together Sessions from Home” (with Wiz Khalifa, Billy Ray Cyrus, Erykah Badu, Stephen Marley); and the Highstream 420 Festival (with Melissa Etheridge, The Disco Biscuits, The Pharcyde). Plus, Snoop Dogg celebrates the 20th anniversary of Dr. Dre’s The Chronic with a special DJ set.

Other noteworthy streamers include Alice in Chains, Cypress Hill, Dirty Projectors, Cold War Kids, Deerhoof, The Lone Bellow’s Zach Williams, and Metronomy, plus The National and Metallica will stream classic concert films.



Aloe Blacc’s Avicii 24-Hour Tribute

When: Monday, April 20th all day; 1:00 p.m. EDT for Billboard’s “Live At-Home Concert”

Where: YouTube and Facebook; Billboard’s Facebook

April 20th marks the second anniversary of the death of Avicii. Aloe Blacc, who worked with the DJ on “Wake Me Up” and “SOS” will celebrate his memory with a 24-hour tribute, sharing dedications and conversations with Avicii’s collaborators and friends. He’ll even choose select fans to be his duet partner; fans can post cover versions of “Wake Me Up” and “SOS” and tag #SingWithAloe to be considered.

Part of the celebration will take place as Aloe Blacc gives the debut performance for Billboard’s “Live At-Home Concert” series. At 1:00 p.m. EDT, he’ll sing his new song, “I Do”, as well as his collaborations with Avicii.

Bones UK

When: Monday, April 20th at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

All week, Chicago’s 101 WKQX will host two shows a day as part of their “Quarantine Concert” series. First up today is Bones UK.

Arkells’ “Flatten The Curve Music Class”

When: Monday, April 20th at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Every day from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. EDT, Arkells host their “Flatten The Curve Music Class”.

Nightmares on Wax 4/20 Special

When: Monday, April 20th at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Nightmares on Wax just released the 25th anniversary edition of the classic Smokers Delight LP. With the accompanying tour grounded, NOW has launched “The Other Ship”, a weekly Instagram Live broadcast live from his famous Ibiza Studio. With special performances, Q&As, and more, today’s show should be extra special given the holiday.

La Blogothèque’s “Stay Away Shows

When: Monday, April 20th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

La Blogothèque is offering a new spin on its beloved “Take Away Shows” with “Stay Away Shows”. As they explain it, “We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favourite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That’s why we’re launching the ‘Stay Away Shows’. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our Instagram, friends from The Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe.”

Today’s performer is Taylor Rice of Local Natives.

WeedMaps’ “Higher Together Sessions from Home”

When: Monday, April 20th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: WeedMaps

Hosted by The Smoker’s Club, this social distancing-friendly sesh session will feature Wiz Khalifa, Berner, Billy Ray Cyrus (acoustic set and a video premiere of “Mama Kush”), Erykah Badu, Stephen Marley, Joey “Coco” Diaz, Mike Tyson, Tycho (DJ set), Dave East, Cam’ron, Alchemist, Tony Hinchecliffe, kitty Cash, Chef Nikki, Chef Miguel, and surprise guests.

Dirty Projectors

When: Monday, April 20th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Dirty Projectors will give a one-hour live guitar tutorial on their YouTube page.

Melissa Etheridge

When: Monday, April 20th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge is performing live on Facebook everyday at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Cold War Kids

When: Monday, April 20th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Cold War Kids will host their latest “Quarantine Serenade Live” today on Instagram.

Rome Ramirez of Sublime

When: Monday, April 20th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Billboard’s “Live At-Home Concert” series continues with a performance from Sublime’s Rome Ramirez.

Kidz Bop’s “Daily Dance Break”

When: Monday, April 20th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

For a way to move and stay active together with your kids, tune into Kidz Bop’s “Daily Dance Break” with the Kidz Bop Kids, highlighting a different Dacne Along video every day at 3:00 p.m. EDT.