Dawes, photo by Ben Kaye

With all planned tours and music events called off because of the coronavirus, artists have been using livestreaming to connect with their fans. Today’s livestream schedule includes Dawes, J Mascis, Waxahatchee, Third Eye Blind, Milk Carton Kids, Jukebox the Ghost, and Questlove, plus Phish and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead are streaming classic concert films.

“Third Man Records Public Access”

When: Tuesday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. EDT



Where: YouTube

“Third Man Public Access” is being relaunched with a new focus on long-form broadcasts of exclusive content such as intimate at-home performances, readings, and music videos instead of live-streamed performances. Episode 3 debuts today, featuring Olivia Jean and J Mascis (along with with his, Rory), Kelley Stoltz, Redd Kross, Dale Crover, and Luke Schneider.

Said Third Man co-founder Ben Swank in a statement, “We’re attempting to capture the lunacy and creativity of this incredibly unique time and present it through an early MTV meets late night UHF psychedelic experience. Join us, while we laugh through the tears in the rain… Fuck Trump.”

Courtney Marie Andrews

When: Tuesday, April 21st at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Martin Guitar’s “Jam in Place” series continues today with Courtney Marie Andrews.

Missio

When: Tuesday, April 21st at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

All week, Chicago’s 101 WKQX will host two shows a day as part of their “Quarantine Concert” series. First up today is Missio.

Dawes

When: Tuesday, April 21st at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Billboard’s “Live At-Home Concert” series continues with a performance from Dawes.

Arkells’ “Flatten the Curve Music Class”

When: Tuesday, April 21st at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Every day from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. EDT, Arkells host their “Flatten The Curve Music Class”.

La Blogothèque’s “Stay Away Shows”

When: Tuesday, April 21st at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

La Blogothèque is offering a new spin on its beloved “Take Away Shows” with “Stay Away Shows”. As they explain it, “We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favourite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That’s why we’re launching the ‘Stay Away Shows’. Every day, at 7:00 p.m. Paris time, 2:00 p.m. NYC time, 11:00 a.m. LA time, on our Instagram, friends from The Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe.”

Today’s performer is Arlo Parks.

AWOLNATION

When: Tuesday, April 21st at 2:00 p.m. & 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: 104.3 The Shark’s Instagram & 103.9 RXP’s Instagram

AWOLNATION will be taking part in two radio interviews that you can watch along with on Instagram.

Amara La Negra

When: Tuesday, April 21st at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Billboard’s “Live At-Home Concert” series continues with a performance from Amara La Negra.

Linda Perry

When: Tuesday, April 21st at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Iconic singer-songwriter Linda Perry will appear on “We Are Hear on the Air”, a daily discussion fundraiser streamed live on YouTube.

Melissa Etheridge

When: Tuesday, April 21st at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge is performing live on Facebook everyday at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

The Roots’ “Behind the Keys”

When: Tuesday, April 21st at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

The Roots’ James Poyser will host episode six of “Behind the Keys”, this time digging into D’Angelo’s “Chicken Grease”.

Kidz Bop’s “Daily Dance Break”

When: Tuesday, April 21st at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

For a way to move and stay active together with your kids, tune into Kidz Bop’s “Daily Dance Break” with the Kidz Bop Kids, highlighting a different Dance Along video every day at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

“Pickathon: A Concert A Day”

When: Tuesday, April 21st at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube

Pickathon Music Festival has announced “A Concert A Day”, an initiative to help musicians and artist communities through the Recording Academy’s MUSICARES organization. During this time of hardship, with so many artists unable to tour and so many people stuck at home, Pickathon is opening the vaults to premiere one full concert a day for 60 days, streaming for free on Facebook, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and on YouTube.

Today’s performance is from Brownout.

Zhavia Ward

When: Wednesday, April 22nd at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Billboard’s “Live At-Home Concert” series continues with a performance from Zhavia Ward.

“The Paste Happiest Hour”: Milk Carton Kids & Brendan Benson

When: Wednesday, April 22nd at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Every weekday at 5:00 p.m. EDT, Paste Magazine will host “The Paste Happiest Hour”, an interview and music performance show that features two different artists each getting the spotlight and overlapping for a discussion. The latest installment features Milk Carton Kids & Brendan Benson as guests.

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead’s “Rad Night in America”

When: Wednesday, April 22nd at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. EDT, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead will air an archival show as part of “Rad Night in America”. Today’s replay is a May 4th, 2018 gig from Mardi Gras World in New Orleans.

The Head and the Heart

When: Wednesday, April 22nd at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Chicago’s 101.1 WKQX is hosting a daily “At Home Happy Hour”. Today’s guest is The Head and the Heart.

Brendan Benson’s “Boy in a Bubble”

When: Tuesday, April 21st at 5:20 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

The Raconteurs’ Brendan Benson has announced “Boy In A Bubble”, a daily series of livestreamed solo performances. Benson will perform one song per day, pulling from all points of his storied career and premiering material from his upcoming solo album Dear Life.