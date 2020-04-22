Bruce Springsteen, photo by Ben Kaye

With all planned tours and music events called off because of the coronavirus , artists have been using livestreaming to connect with their fans. Today’s livestream schedule includes the “Jersey 4 Jersey” benefit concert with Bruce Springsteen, Fountains of Wayne, SZA, Halsey, Jon Stewart, Chelsea Handler, Danny DeVito, and more. Billie Eilish and Finneas are also playing a digital concert today, as are Faye Webster, Waxahatchee, Lukas Nelson, Sarah Jarosz, Rhiannon Giddens, and The The Regrettes.

Plus, “Earth Day 2020 Live” kicks off today with panels featuring Moby, Joaquin Phoenix, Jameela Jamil, and Shepard Fairy, along with a DJ set featuring Questlove and Madame Ghandi.



Faye Webster

When: Wednesday, April 22nd at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Former Artist of the Month Faye Webster performs an Instagram Livestream for Consequence of Sound.

“Earth Day Live 2020”

When: Wednesday, April 22nd through Friday, April 24th at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Where: Earth Day Live 2020

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the three-day “Earth Day Live 2020” livestream is featuring content aimed to inspire, empower, and education. Wednesday focuses on Earth Day and youth climate strikes, Thursday is about divestment and climate financing, and Friday highlights voter registration and political engagement.

Guest scheduled to appear over the three days include Jack Johnson, Local Natives, Lil Dicky, Jason Mraz, Questlove, Talib Kweli, Tank and the Bangas, The Both (Aimee Mann and Ted Leo), Tim Heidecker, former Vice President Al Gore, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Mark Ruffalo, Joaquin Phoenix, Ani DiFranco, Chelsea Handler, Cody Simpson, Devendra Banhart, Alyssa Milano, Moby, Michael Franti, Nahko, Patricia Arquette, Rachel Ray, Guster’s Adam Gardner, and more.

In particular, Wednesday’s schedule includes panels featuring Moby, Joaquin Phoenix, Jameela Jamil, and Shepard Fairy, along with a DJ set featuring Questlove and Madame Ghandi.

The Regrettes

When: Wednesday, April 22nd at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

All week, Chicago’s 101 WKQX hosts two shows a day as part of their “Quarantine Concert” series. First up today is The Regrettes.

KT Tunstall

When: Wednesday, April 22nd at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Billboard’s “Live At-Home Concert” series continues with a performance from KT Tunstall.

Arkells’ “Flatten the Curve Music Class”

When: Wednesday, April 22nd at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Every day from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. EDT, Arkells host their “Flatten The Curve Music Class”.

Five Finger Death Punch

When: Wednesday, April 22nd at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Five Finger Death Punch’s “Quarantine Theater 2020” finds the band telling never-before-heard stories about the band’s music videos.

La Blogothèque’s “Stay Away Shows

When: Wednesday, April 22nd at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

La Blogothèque is offering a new spin on its beloved “Take Away Shows” with “Stay Away Shows”. As they explain it, “We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favourite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That’s why we’re launching the ‘Stay Away Shows’. Every day, at 7:00 p.m. Paris time, 2:00 p.m. NYC time, 11:00 a.m. LA time, on our Instagram, friends from The Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe.”

Today’s performer is Helena Deland.

The Ballroom Thieves

When: Wednesday, April 22nd at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

The Ballroom Thieves perform a livestream concert for The Boot via Facebook.

Melissa Etheridge

When: Wednesday, April 22nd at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge is performing live on Facebook everyday at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Lukas Nelson

When: Wednesday, April 22nd at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 3:00 p.m. EDT, Rolling Stone and Gibson guitar present “In My Room”. Today’s performer is Lukas Nelson.

Qveen Herby

When: Wednesday, April 22nd at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Billboard’s “Live At-Home Concert” series continues with a performance from Qveen Herby.

The Roots

When: Wednesday, April 22nd at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Wednesdays on The Roots’ YouTube channel are dedicated to “Guitar Stories with Captain Kirk”. Today, the good Captain discusses Ringo Starr.

AWOLNATION

When: Wednesday, April 22nd at 3:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Z1045 The Edge Radio Instagram & Q101’s Chicago Facebook

AWOLNATION are taking part in two radio interviews that you can watch along with on Instagram and Facebook.

Kidz Bop’s “Daily Dance Break”

When: Wednesday, April 22nd at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

For a way to move and stay active together with your kids, tune into Kidz Bop’s “Daily Dance Break” with the Kidz Bop Kids, highlighting a different Dance Along video every day at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Levis 5:01 Live: Michael Franti

When: Wednesday, April 22nd at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Levi’s “5:01 Live” streaming series continues today with a special Earth Day performance from Michael Franti.

Our Native Daughters

When: Wednesday, April 22nd at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: StageIt

Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla, Allison Russell, and Amythyst Kiah of folk supergroup Our Native Daughters guest on Wednesday’s “Shut In and Sing” episode. They’ll each perform one after the other.