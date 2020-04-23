Livestreams: What to Watch on YouTube, Instagram and More, April 23rd

Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ryan Pfluger

With all planned tours and music events on hold because of the the ongoing pandemic, artists have turned to livestreaming to connect with their fans. Today’s livestream schedule includes The Stonewall Inn Gives Back! benefit featuring Cyndi Lauper, Troye Sivan, Rufus Wainwright, Kim Petras, as well as the Under One Roof benefit with Ben Folds, 9th Wonder, Anthony Hamilton, and Tift Merritt.

Other livestreams today include Sharon Van Etten, Ben Gibbard, The National’s Aaron Dessner, Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby, Robert DeLong, and Bob Moses. Plus, Radiohead are streaming another classic concert, Travis Scott will sign onto Fortnite for the launch of “Astronomical”, Sylvan Esso are premiering their own new concert film, and James Gunn is hosting a watch-along of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.



Donna Missal

When: Thursday, April 23rd at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Singer-songwriter Donna Missal takes over the Consequence of Sound Instagram account today for a special performance at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Earth Day Live 2020

When: Wednesday, April 22nd through Friday, April 24th at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Where: Earth Day Live 2020

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the three-day Earth Day Live 2020 event features content aimed to inspire, empower, and education. Wednesday highlights Earth Day and youth climate strikes, Thursday is about divestment and climate financing, and Friday focuses on voter registration and political engagement.

Guest scheduled to appear over the three days include Jack Johnson, Local Natives, Lil Dicky, Jason Mraz, Questlove, Talib Kweli, Tank and the Bangas, The Both (Aimee Mann and Ted Leo), Tim Heidecker, Al Gore, Secretary John Kerry, Mark Ruffalo, Joaquin Phoenix, Ani DiFranco, Chelsea Handler, Cody Simpson, Devendra Banhart, Alyssa Milano, Moby, Michael Franti, Nahko, Patricia Arquette, Rachel Ray, Guster’s Adam Gardner, and more.

Today’s confirmed guests include Partriss Cullors, Ilyasah Shabazz (Malcolm X’s daughter), and Khristen Hamilton in a discussion on “Blackness, Feminism, and Climate Emergency” (10:50 a.m. EDT); Mark Ruffalo and Rep. Deb Haaland discussing the “Importance of Green Stimulus” (3:00 p.m. EDT); and a DJ party with Talib Kweli and Beverly Bond (8:45 p.m. EDT).

Bruno Major

When: Thursday, April 23rd at 7:00 a.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

British R&B singer Bruno Major is mounting a livestream world tour, playing for a different international city every Thursday for the next three weeks. First up is Sydney, then Paris, and finally New York. He’ll be covering “a song relevant to each country” and taking donations for the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. For every $1 donated, Google will donated $2.

Stuart Murdoch of Belle & Sebastion

When: Thursday, April 23rd at 8:30 a.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Every week, Belle and Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch hosts a livestream meditation. Today’s theme is “Clear Sky Thinking.”

Sofi Tukker

When: Thursday, April 23rd at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

All week, Chicago’s 101 WKQX host two shows a day as part of their “Quarantine Concert” series. First up today is Sofi Tukker.

Justine Skye

When: Thursday, April 23rd at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Billboard’s “Live At-Home Concert” series continues with a performance from Justine Skye.

Arkells’ “Flatten the Curve Music Class”

When: Thursday, April 23rd at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Every day from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. EDT, Arkells host their “Flatten The Curve Music Class”.

Laura Marling

When: Thursday, April 16th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Laura Marling is continuing her isolation guitar tutorials, which she hosts every Thursday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Norah Jones

When: Thursday, April 16th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Norah Jones takes to Facebook every week for a livestream performance.

La Blogothèque’s “Stay Away Shows”

When: Thursday, April 23rd at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

La Blogothèque is offering a new spin on its beloved “Take Away Shows” with “Stay Away Shows”. As they explain it, “We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favourite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That’s why we’re launching the ‘Stay Away Shows’. Every day, at 7:00 p.m. Paris time, 2:00 p.m. NYC time, 11:00 a.m. LA time, on our Instagram, friends from The Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe.”

Today’s performer is Jeffery Lewis.

Levi’s 5:01 Live: Aaron Dessner of The National

When: Thursday, April 23rd at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Levi’s “5:01 Live” streaming series continues today with a performance from Aaron Dessner of The National.

Kierra Sheard

When: Thursday, April 23rd at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Billboard’s “Live At-Home Concert” series continues with a performance from Kierra Sheard.

Melissa Etheridge

When: Thursday, April 23rd at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge is performing live on Facebook everyday at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Kidz Bop’s “Daily Dance Break”

When: Thursday, April 23rd at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

For a way to move and stay active together with your kids, tune into Kidz Bop’s “Daily Dance Break” with the Kidz Bop Kids, highlighting a different Dance Along video every day at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

“Pickathon: A Concert A Day”

When: Thursday, April 23rd at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube

Pickathon Music Festival has announced “A Concert A Day”, an initiative to help musicians and artist communities through the Recording Academy’s MUSICARES organization. During this time of hardship, with so many artists unable to tour and so many people stuck at home, Pickathon is opening the vaults to premiere one full concert a day for 60 days, streaming for free on Facebook, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and on YouTube.

Today’s performance is from Thee Oh Sees.