Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips

With all planned tours and music events on hold because of the the ongoing pandemic, artists have turned to livestreaming to connect with their fans. Today’s schedule is absolutely packed. Pink Floyd and Foo Fighters are streaming classic concert films, while Grateful Dead are premiering previously unseen performance footage.

Among the artists playing live sets today are The War on Drugs, (Sandy) Alex G, Joan Jett, and Amanda Shires with Jason Isbell. Plus, Post Malone is staging a Nirvana tribute concert and 100 gecs are signing onto Minecraft.



There are also several virtual festivals taking place, including Earth Day Live 2020, which promises performances from Flying Lotus, Dave Matthews, BROCKHAMPTON, KT Tunstall, Riz Ahmed, Sofi Tukker, Tank and the Bangas, and more. PlayOn Fest also launches today with rare concert footage from Coldplay, Weezer, Flaming Lips, Portugal. The Man, Death Cab for Cutie, Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, and others. The Fyre Festival BJ guy, Andy King, is hosting Room Service Music Festival with Chromeo, Gallant, Yungblud, Zeds Dead, Mt. Joy, Big Gigantic, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. Plus, there’s the Under One Roof benefit with Ben Folds, 9th Wonder, Anthony Hamilton, and Tift Merritt.

Check out the complete schedule below.

Earth Day Live 2020

When: Friday, April 24th

Where: EarthDayLive2020.org

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the three-day Earth Day Live 2020 event features content aimed to inspire, empower, and education. Wednesday highlights Earth Day and youth climate strikes, Thursday is about divestment and climate financing, and Friday focuses on voter registration and political engagement.

Guests scheduled to appear over the three days include Jack Johnson, Local Natives, Lil Dicky, Jason Mraz, Questlove, Talib Kweli, Tank and the Bangas, The Both (Aimee Mann and Ted Leo), Tim Heidecker, Al Gore, Secretary John Kerry, Mark Ruffalo, Joaquin Phoenix, Ani DiFranco, Chelsea Handler, Cody Simpson, Devendra Banhart, Alyssa Milano, Moby, Michael Franti, Nahko, Patricia Arquette, Rachel Ray, Guster’s Adam Gardner, and more.

Today’s lineup includes Flying Lotus, Dave Matthews, KT Tunstall, Maxi Priest, Riz Ahmed, Sofi Tukker, Tank and the Bangas, Guster’s Adam Gardner, Cody Simpson, Stella McCartney, John Kerry, Jane Fonda, Al Gore, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Find the full schedule here.

PlayOn Fest

When: Friday, April 24th – Sunday, April 26th

Where: YouTube

Warner Music Group is holding PlayOn Fest all weekend, hosting a nearly 72-hour continue stream of festival and arena performances from music’s biggest names. Benefiting the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response, the event features rare concert footage from Warner’s vaults previously unavailable on YouTube.

Today’s shows come from Coldplay, Weezer, The Flaming Lips, Portugal. The Man, Death Cab for Cutie, Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, The War on Drugs, Alt-J and more. Find the full schedule here.

Room Service Music Festival

When: Friday, April 24th – Sunday, April 26th

Where: YouTube

Andy King, one of the producers for Fyre Festival who became famous after the Netflix doc Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, hosts the three-day Room Service Music Festival this weekend. Scheduled performers include Chromeo, Gallant, Yungblud, Zeds Dead, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Mt. Joy, RAC, Big Gigantic, Adam Melchor, Channel Tres, and Clean Bandit.

Pearl Jam’s “Gigaton Visual Experience”

When: Friday, April 24th at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Apple TV

Beginning April 24th, Pearl Jam present the “Gigaton Visual Experience” for free on Apple TV in over 100 countries. The immersive release features a full playback of their latest album Gigaton. Accompanying the music are vivid visuals curated and created by Evolve, the same filmmakers who helmed “Dance of the Clairvoyants”, Pearl Jam’s first official video in seven years.

After the seven days of streaming, the release will be available for purchase and rental.

SiriusXM’s #StageCouch

When: Friday, April 24th – Sunday, April 26th (12:00 p.m. EDT)

Where: SiriusXM and Instagram

Since Stagecoach Music Festival isn’t happening this weekend, SiriusXM’s The Highway (channel 56) is hosting #StageCouch. The broadcast promises performances from Thomas Rhett (Friday), Carrie Underwood (Saturday), and Erich Church (Sunday), along with include Midland, Ashley McBryde, Brandon Ratcliff, Dustin Lynch, Hailey Whitters, HARDY, Jon Pardi, LOCASH, Mitchell Tenpenny, Old Dominion, RaeLynn, and more.

Meanwhile, The Highway’s Instagram will feature live Q&As, line dancing, performances, and more. Today’s guest include cooking with Guy Fieri (11:00 a.m. EDT); a Q&A with Dustin Lynch (12:00 p.m. EDT); and performances by RaeLynn (3:00 p.m. EDT), Last Bandoleros (5:00 p.m. EDT), and HARDY (7:00 p.m. EDT).

Pink Floyd’s Live in Pompeii

When: Friday, April 24th at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Pink Floyd continue their new YouTube concert series by streaming their classic 1972 concert film, Live at Pompeii, featuring the band performing in the historic Roman amphitheatre of Pompeii, Italy without an audience.

MTV Unplugged at Home: Monsta X

When: Friday, April 24th at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

K-pop stars Monsta X perform a stripped-down, acoustic set for the newly relaunched MTV Unplugged at Home series.

Foo Fighters’ Live in Hyde Park

When: Friday, April 24th at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Foo Fighters are streaming their legendary 2006 performance at London’s Hyde Park for free on YouTube. The concert featured surprise appearances from Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister and the members of Queen.

Nathaniel Rateliff

When: Friday, April 24th at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

All week, Chicago’s 101 WKQX host two shows a day as part of their “Quarantine Concert” series. First up today is Nathaniel Rateliff.

Arkells’ “Flatten the Curve Music Class”

When: Friday, April 24th at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Every day from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. EDT, Arkells host their “Flatten The Curve Music Class”.

La Blogothèque’s “Stay Away Shows”

When: Friday, April 24th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

La Blogothèque is offering a new spin on its beloved “Take Away Shows” with “Stay Away Shows”. As they explain it, “We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favourite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That’s why we’re launching the ‘Stay Away Shows’. Every day, at 7:00 p.m. Paris time, 2:00 p.m. NYC time, 11:00 a.m. LA time, on our Instagram, friends from The Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe.”

Today’s performer is Olivia Dean.

The Killers

When: Friday, April 24th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

The Killers had scheduled a live Instagram Q&A for last week, but had to reschedule because they instead performed on Lady Gaga’s One World: Together at Home Global Citizen Festival. The makeup date is scheduled for today at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men

When: Friday, April 24th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Billboard’s “Live At-Home Concert” series continues with a performance from Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men.

Melissa Etheridge

When: Friday, April 24th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge is performing live on Facebook everyday at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Joan Jett

When: Friday, April 24th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Joan Jett is the latest guest on Rolling Stone’s “In My Room” IG series. With the show presented by Gibson, Jett is also auctioning off an autographed, limited-edition Gibson Joan Jett ES 339 electric guitar (of which only 150 were made) to benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 REleief Fund. Place a bid here.

Kidz Bop’s “Daily Dance Break”

When: Friday, April 24th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

For a way to move and stay active together with your kids, tune into Kidz Bop’s “Daily Dance Break” with the Kidz Bop Kids, highlighting a different Dance Along video every day at 3:00 p.m. EDT.