With all planned tours and music events on indefinite hold because of the the coronavirus pandemic, artists have turned to livestreaming to reach their fans. Today’s schedule includes the Minecraft music festival Block by Blockwest featuring Massive Attack, Pussy Riot, HEALTH, and Cherry Glazerr.

The Beatles are hosting a live sing-along of Yellow Submarine, Genesis and Dead & Company are streaming classic concerts, DJ D-Nice is bringing back Club MTV, and The Losers’ Club are hosting a watch-along of the original Pet Sematary.



Plus, Warner Music’s PlayOn Fest continues with archival footage of Charli XCX, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Janelle Monáe, Lizzo, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, and a special presentation of Nispey Hussle’s Victory Lap album release show.

The Losers’ Club’s Watch-Along of Pet Sematary

When: Saturday April 25th at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Twitch

The Losers’ Club podcast is hosting a live watch-along of 1989’s Pet Sematary on Twitch.

PlayOn Fest

When: Saturday, April 25th – Sunday, April 26th

Where: YouTube

Warner Music Group is holding PlayOn Fest all weekend, hosting a nearly 72-hour continue stream of festival and arena performances from music’s biggest names. Benefiting the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response, the event features rare concert footage from Warner’s vaults previously unavailable on YouTube.

Today’s shows include Charli XCX, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Janelle Monáe, Lizzo, Bruno Mars, Wiz Khalifa, Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Rico Nasty, and a special presentation of Nispey Hussle’s Victory Lap album release show. Find the full schedule here.

Room Service Music Festival

When: Saturday, April 25th – Sunday, April 26th

Where: YouTube

Andy King, one of the producers for Fyre Festival who became famous after the Netflix doc Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, hosts the three-day Room Service Music Festival this weekend. Today’s scheduled performers include Chromeo, Elderbrook, Crooked Colours, Hayden James, Marc Rebillet, Lane 8, Dombresky, Channel Tres, Kungs, and more.

SiriusXM’s #StageCouch

When: Saturday, April 25th – Sunday, April 26th (12:00 p.m. EDT)

Where: SiriusXM and Instagram

Since Stagecoach Music Festival isn’t happening this weekend, SiriusXM’s The Highway (channel 56) is hosting #StageCouch. The broadcast promises performances from Thomas Rhett (Friday), Carrie Underwood (Saturday), and Erich Church (Sunday), along with Midland, Ashley McBryde, Brandon Ratcliff, Dustin Lynch, Hailey Whitters, HARDY, Jon Pardi, LOCASH, Mitchell Tenpenny, Old Dominion, RaeLynn, and more.

Meanwhile, The Highway’s Instagram features live Q&As, line dancing, performances, and more. Today’s guest Kristal from Borderline (11:00 a.m. EDT), a guitar lesson from Tenille Townes (12:00 pm. EDT), a Q&A with LOCASH (1:00 p.m EDT), and an at-home performance with Honey County (5:00 p.m. EDT).

Bust-Tival

When: Saturday, April 25th at 7:00 a.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Vans for Bands and DIY Magazine are teaming up for a fundraiser to provide frontline doctors and nurses accomodation and rest facilities during the pandemic. Performers include Frank Turner, Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols, The Orb’s Alex Paterson, New Pagans, Skinny Lister, Yonaka, Caro, Jess Guise, Low Island, Sundara Karma’s Oscar Pollock, The Sad Song Co, and more.

The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine Sing-A-Long

When: Saturday, April 25th at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

The Beatles are inviting the world to sing along with Yellow Submarine as they stream the 50th anniversary sing-a-long version of the classic cartoon. This restored version of the movie, with the lyrics scrolling across the bottom of the screen karaoke-style, hasn’t been seen since 2018.

New Kids on the Block’s Virtual Cruise 2020

When: Saturday, April 25th at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram

All weekend, New Kids on the Block are taking to the virtual seas for a digital cruise. Saturday is “Glitter Night”, kicking off with a Jordan Knight solo event on Instagram, followed by a game show, baking with Danny Wood, a live concert from Joey McIntyre, and the “Glitter Night Party” with all of NKOTB at 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EDT.

LoopFest

When: Saturday, April 25th at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Twitch

Benefitting MusicCares’ COVID-19 relief fund, LoopFest presented by Loop.tv features performances from Hanson, Alex Kinsey, American Authors, Magic Giant, Black Heart Saints, Dylan Dunlap, Francesco Yates, Lizzy, Lisa Ramey, Ruben Young, Lindsey Stirling, Dino D’Santiago, and more.

Arkells’ “Flatten the Curve Music Class”

When: Saturday, April 25th at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Every day from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. EDT, Arkells host their “Flatten The Curve Music Class”.

“Live from Out There”

When: Saturday, April 25th at 1:45 p.m. EDT

Where: Nugs.tv

“Live From Out There” is a virtual festival running every weekend. This Saturday, performers include Cory Wong, Marcus King, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong (archival footage), Lawrence, Ripe, and Mihali doing a Nirvana Unplugged set.

La Blogothèque’s “Stay Away Shows”

When: Saturday, April 25th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

La Blogothèque is offering a new spin on its beloved “Take Away Shows” with “Stay Away Shows”. As they explain it, “We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favourite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That’s why we’re launching the ‘Stay Away Shows’. Every day, at 7:00 p.m. Paris time, 2:00 p.m. NYC time, 11:00 a.m. LA time, on our Instagram, friends from The Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe.”

Today’s performer is Mikhael Paskalev.

Papa Roach

When: Saturday, April 25th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and VK

Papa Roach celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, INFEST. The band discusses the LP, which featured hits like “Last Resort” and “Broken Home”, alongside original drummer Dave Buckner, together with the group for the first time in 13 years.

Genesis Film Festival

When: Saturday, April 18th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Today, Genesis continue their new digital film festival. Every Saturday until May 16th, the band makes a new concert film available on YouTube for seven days. Next up is The Mama Tour from 1984.

Block by Blockwest

When: Saturday, April 25th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Minecraft and BXBW website

Block by Blockwest is a “Minecraft Music Festival” providing a virtual, blocky festival experience with multiple stages, merch, art, and more. Performers include Massive Attack, Pussy Riot, IDLES, Citizen, Argonaut & Wasp, Hunny, Fever 333, Oliver Francis, Billy Lemos, A.G. Cook, Cowgirl Clue, The Wrecks, and Nothing, Nowhere. All proceeds benefit the CDC’s Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund.

Melissa Etheridge

When: Saturday, April 25th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge is performing live on Facebook everyday at 3:00 p.m. EDT.