Ariana Grande

With all planned tours and music events on indefinite hold because of the the coronavirus pandemic, artists have turned to livestreaming to reach their fans. Today’s schedule includes classic concert films from Metallica and The National, along with livestreams from Ariana Grande, Grace Potter, Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, Metronomy, Vanessa Carlton, and more.

Beastie Boys Town Hall with LL Cool J

When: Monday, April 27th at 12:00 p.m. EDT and 6:00 p.m. EDT



Where: SiriusXM

LL Cool J hosts a virtual Town Hall with Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock and Mike D to discuss their new Apple TV+ documentary, Beastie Boys Story, and their legendary career of making iconic records. You can stream SiriusXM for free through May 15th here.

Yanni

When: Monday, April 27th at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook and YouTube

Acclaimed Greek composer Yanni streams live from YouTube and Facebok. “I hope to inspire you into treating each other and our baby planet, better than ever before,” Yanni said in a note. “Let’s all learn together! It’s time!”

Fitz & The Tantrums

When: Monday, April 27th at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

All week, Chicago’s 101 WKQX will host two shows a day as part of their “Quarantine Concert” series. First up today is Fitz & The Tantrums.

Biffy Clyro

When: Monday, April 27th at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Billboard’s “Live At-Home Concert” series continues with a performance from Biffy Clyro.

Arkells’ “Flatten the Curve Music Class”

When: Monday, April 27th at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Every day from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. EDT, Arkells host their “Flatten The Curve Music Class”.

La Blogothèque’s “Stay Away Shows”

When: Monday, April 27th at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

La Blogothèque is offering a new spin on its beloved “Take Away Shows” with “Stay Away Shows”. As they explain it, “We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favourite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That’s why we’re launching the ‘Stay Away Shows’. Every day, at 7:00 p.m. Paris time, 1:00 p.m. NYC time, 10:00 a.m. LA time, on our Instagram, friends from The Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe.”

Today’s performer is La Force.

Melissa Etheridge

When: Monday, April 27th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge is performing live on Facebook everyday at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Vanessa Carlton

When: Monday, April 27th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Billboard’s “Live At-Home Concert” series continues with a performance from Vanessa Carlton.

Kidz Bop’s “Daily Dance Break”

When: Monday, April 27th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

For a way to move and stay active together with your kids, tune into Kidz Bop’s “Daily Dance Break” with the Kidz Bop Kids, highlighting a different Dance Along video every day at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

“Pickathon: A Concert A Day”

When: Monday, April 27th at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube

Pickathon Music Festival has announced “A Concert A Day”, an initiative to help musicians and artist communities through the Recording Academy’s MUSICARES organization. During this time of hardship, with so many artists unable to tour and so many people stuck at home, Pickathon is opening the vaults to premiere one full concert a day for 60 days, streaming for free on Facebook, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and on YouTube.

Today’s performance is from Miya Folick.

The National’s “An Exciting Communal Event”

When: Monday, April 27th at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

The National announced an ongoing series, “An Exciting Communal Event”, where they will surprise fans every Monday at 5:00p EDT with even more content from their vaults, including classic live sets, and some unseen and little-seen footage for fans to enjoy during this time at home. The series aims to drive donations to The National road crew financial relief cause – there will be avenues to donate highlighted on YouTube during the events.

“The Paste Happiest Hour”: Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith and Lilly Hiatt

When: Monday, April 27th at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Every weekday at 5:00 p.m. EDT, Paste Magazine will host “The Paste Happiest Hour”, an interview and music performance show that features two different artists each getting the spotlight and overlapping for a discussion. Today, Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith and Lilly Hiatt serve as guests.

Metronomy

When: Monday, April 27th at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

English electropop group Metronomy kicks out the content each Monday. Tune in for music, Q&A, cooking classes, and everything else under the sun

Brendan Benson’s “Boy in a Bubble”

When: Monday, April 27th at 5:20 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

The Raconteurs’ Brendan Benson has announced “Boy In A Bubble”, a daily series of livestreamed solo performances. Benson will perform one song per day, pulling from all points of his storied career and premiering material from his upcoming solo album Dear Life.

Keller Williams: “Live from Keller’s Cellar”

When: Monday, April 27th at 6:00 p.m. EDT

Where: StageIt

Keller Williams will hold the latest episode of his Love from Keller’s Cellar series, a ticketed event ($5.00) featuring 30 minute performances. Requests welcome!

Amanda Shires’ “I So Lounging”

When: Monday, April 27th at 6:30 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Amanda Shires has been staging daily live performances on YouTube with her husband Jason Isbell. Past performances have featured songs from her collaborative project The Highwomen and a cover of Warren Zevon.