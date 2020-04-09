Quarantine Livestreams: What to Watch, April 9th

Ben Gibbard, photo by Ben Kaye

With all tours and events grounded because of the coronavirus, artists have been using livestreaming to stay close to their fans. Today’s schedule promises performances from Ben Gibbard, Colin Meloy, Soccer Mommy, Rufus Wainwright, and Alicia Keys. Plus, Radiohead are streaming a classic concert, Oneohetrix Point Never is premiering his new radio show, and CMT is airing a re-broadcast of its Kenny Rogers tribute concert.

La Blogothèque’s “Stay Away Shows”

When: Thursday, April 9th at 2:00 p.m. EDT



Where: Instagram

La Blogothèque is offering a new spin on its beloved “Take Away Shows” with “Stay Away Shows”. As they explain it, “We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favourite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That’s why we’re launching the ‘Stay Away Shows’. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our Instagram, friends from The Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe.”

Today’s performer is Dana Gavinski.

Nicole Atkins

When: Thursday, April 9th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Nicole Atkins will team up with BUST to inaugurate their new Instagram Live series “Bedroom Sessions,” where she’ll perform new songs.

Fatboy Slim

When: Thursday, April 9th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook, YouTube and Twitch

DJ Mag will stream Fatboy Slim’s January 2020 concert at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

Colin Meloy

When: Thursday, April 9th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube and Facebook

The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy will “play a handful of songs + chat amiably” during a livestream for KEXP.

Melissa Etheridge

When: Thursday, April 9th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge is performing live on Facebook everyday at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

“Pickathon: A Concert A Day”

When: Thursday, April 9th at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube

Pickathon Music Festival has announced “A Concert A Day”, an initiative to help musicians and artist communities through the Recording Academy’s MUSICARES organization. During this time of hardship, with so many artists unable to tour and so many people stuck at home, Pickathon is opening the vaults to premiere one full concert a day for 60 days, streaming for free on Facebook, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and on YouTube.

Today’s performance is of Ex Hex from 2015.

Rufus Wainwright’s “Royal Albert Home Sessions

When: Thursday, April 9th at 4:15 p.m. EDT

Where: RoyalAlbertHall.com

Rufus Wainwright will launch the series on Thursday, April 9th, as London’s Royal Albert Hall keeps the venue’s spirit alive during its closure by presenting free sessions from performers’ homes.

Radiohead’s YouTube Concert Series

When: Thursday, April 9th at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

On Thursday at 5:00 p.m. EDT, Radiohead will kick off their new YouTube series with Live From a Tent in Dublin, capturing the band’s October 2000 concert at Punchestown Racecourse in Naas, Ireland. Coming days after the release of Kid A, the 23-song set included several album tracks including “Optimistic”, “Morning Bell”, “The National Anthem”, and “In Limbo”, as well as the “Paranoid Android” B-side “Pearl*“. The footage is directed by Dilly Gent and edited by Quin Williams.

Brendan Benson’s “Boy in a Bubble”

When: Thursday, April 9th at 5:20 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

The Raconteurs’ Brendan Benson has announced “Boy In A Bubble”, a daily series of livestreamed solo performances. Benson will perform one song per day, pulling from all points of his storied career and premiering material from his upcoming solo album Dear Life.

Soccer Mommy’s “Stardew Valley Livestream”

When: Thursday, April 9th at 6:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Soccer Mommy is hosting a livestream on the video game Stardew Valley.

Amanda Shires’ “I So Lounging”

When: Thursday, April 9th at 6:30 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Amanda Shires has been staging daily live performances on YouTube with her husband Jason Isbell. Past performances have featured songs from her collaborative project The Highwomen and a cover of Warren Zevon.

Dolly Parton’s “Goodnight With Dolly”

When: Thursday, April 9th at 7:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Each Thursday night, Dolly Parton will read children’s books live on YouTube as part of a new video series called “Goodnight with Dolly”.

“CMT Giants Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares”

When: Thursday, April 9th at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

A re-broadcast of Country Music Television’s Kenny Rogers tribute concert will air on YouTube beginning at 8:00 p.m. EDT. Featuring performances from Dolly Parton, Michael McDonald, Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell, Lionel Richie, Rascal Flatts, Lady Antebellum, and more. Proceeds from the concert benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Alicia Keys’ “Pay It Forward Live”

When: Thursday, April 9th at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Twitter

Fifteen-time Grammy winner and global music icon Alicia Keys will perform on Pay It Forward Live, Verizon’s weekly streaming entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19. Verizon will donate $10, up to $2.5 million, to support small businesses when the hashtag #PayitForwardLIVE is used.

Ben Gibbard’s “Live From Home”

When: Thursday, April 9th at 9:00 p.m. EST

Where: YouTube and Facebook

Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard is performing regular concerts from his home studio. His initial performances have featured a mix of DCFC songs, material from The Postal Service, and covers of Radiohead and New Order. Future shows may include special guests.

Gibbard is also encouraging his fans to donate to organizations including Aurora Commons and the University District Food Bank.

“ShaqNight”

When: Thursday, April 9th at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Where: TNT

Beginning April 9th, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal will host “ShaqNight” on TNT. The weekly event will see Shaq host watch-alongs of his favorite films, as well as present a new episode of his Shaq Life documentary series.

Drew Holcomb’s “Kitchen Covers”

When: Thursday, April 9th at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram and Facebook

Drew Holcomb is making the most of his time in self-quarantine by creating the “Kitchen Covers” series that streams every evening at 9:00 p.m. EST via Instagram and Facebook. So far, he’s covered songs by The Avett Brothers, Tom Petty, U2, and Kenny Rogers.

Oneohtrix Point Never’s “Depressive Danny’s Witches Borscht”

When: Thursday, April 7th at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Elara.fm

Oneohtrix Point Never will kick off his new online radio show with an episode featuring “demented ass ‘music’ from outer space.”

Diplo’s “Corona World Tour”

When: Tuesday, April 7th at 10:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube, Twitch, and Instagram

For the duration of social distancing/quarantine practices in the U.S., Diplo will livestream DJ sets from his house five nights per week. The streams will be themed in line with Diplo’s interests: “A Very Lazer Sunday”, paying homage to his group, Major Lazer’s, dancehall and reggae roots airing Sundays at 7:00 p.m. EST; a mixed-bag “Ronatronix” set Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. EST (the name a throwback to the iconic Hollertronix parties that launched his career); country-flecked variety show “The Thomas Wesley Show Thursdays” at 10:00 p.m. EST; ambient “Corona Sabbath Fridays” at 10:00 p.m. EST; and a good, old fashioned “Coronight Feve”r rave Saturday nights at 11:00 p.m. EST.

Jeff Tweedy and Family

When: Thursday, April 9th at 10:15 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Each evening at 10:15 p.m. EST, Jeff Tweedy and his family perform on their @stuffinourhouse Instagram page.

UnCancelled Music Festival

When: Thursday, April 9th

Watch: UnCancealledMusicFestival.com

From April 2nd-9th, the Los Angeles venues are gathering together for a virtual week-long festival featuring indie artists to support them during the COVID-19 crisis. Explore virtual stages from venues like The Hotel Cafe and more, all while supporting Recording Academy’s MusiCares Emergency Financial Assistance Fund.

Featuring performances from Colbie Caillat, Josh Radnor, Katie Pruitt, Molly Tuttle, William Fitzsimmons, Kevin Garrett, Emily Kinney, Ben Wylen, and more.

World Cafe & Royal Mountain’s “World Tour”

When: Daily

Where: Instagram

Royal Mountain Records and World Cafe have announced their co-presentation of the “World Tour” live stream series. The series runs nightly throughout April at 7:00 p.m. EST, with each evening featuring two artists from different countries performing live via Royal Mountain’s Instagram.

Scheduled performers include Ezra Furman, Hatchie, Manchester Orchestra, Dan Boeckner, Hannah Georgas, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, The Beths, Nap Eyes, Tim Burgess, Moaning, Tim Baker, and more.

Chad Smith’s Drum Covers

When: Daily

Where: Instagram

Each day, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith posts a video of himself drumming along to a classic song.