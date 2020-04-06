Quibi Officially Launches Today With 90-Day Free Trial

Photos via Quibi

The new streaming platform Quibi has officially gone live. Short for “quick bites”, Quibi presents movies, news, and unscripted content in episodes of ten minutes or less.

Quibi comes from former Disney and DreamWorks super-producer Jeffrey Katzenberg, and it’s designed to be watched on your phone. Upon the platform’s initial announcement in 2018, CEO Meg Whittman said, “During the day, you have these in-between moments. Ten minutes here, 15 minutes there, where you want to see something great.” Of course, the timing could be better. Quibi is pushing mobile streaming for people on the go at a time when the world’s population is stuck on their couches. That might be one of the reasons they’re offering a 90-day free trial. Afterwards, Quibi will cost $4.99 with ads and $7.99 without.



The content is broken down into three rough categories; Movies in Chapters, Unscripted Series and Docs, and Daily Essentials. Movies in Chapters are exactly what they sound like, and include Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson’s Flipped, Sam Raimi’s 50 States of Fright, and the The Fugitive starring Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook. Unscripted Series and Docs is the big umbrella for for educational programming and reality television, such as Chance the Rapper’s Punk’d reboot. Finally, Daily Essentials covers everything from world news to sports and celebrity gossip. Check out the full lineup below.

Movies in Chapters

Flipped

Most Dangerous Game

Survive

When the Streetlights Go On

Available April 13

50 States of Fright

Agua Donkeys

The Stranger

#FreeRayshawn

Available April 20

Dummy

Unscripted Series and Docs

&Music

Chrissy’s Court)

Dishmantled

Fierce Queens

Gayme Show!

Gone Mental with Lior

I Promise

Memory Hole

Murder House Flip

NightGowns

Nikki Fre$h

Prodigy

Punk’d

Run This City

Shape of Pasta

Singled Out

Skrrt with Offset

Thanks A Million

The Sauce

You Ain’t Got These

Available April 13

Elba vs. Block

Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand

Fight Like a Girl

Available April 20

Iron Sharpens Iron

Available April 27

Cup of Joe

Floored

Daily Essentials

Around the World by BBC News

Weather Today by The Weather Channel

Morning Report by NBC News

Evening Report by NBC News

Saturday Report by NBC News

Sunday Report by NBC News

The Replay by ESPN

NewsDay by CTV

NewsNight by CTV

Sports AM by TSN

Pulso News by Telemundo

For the Cultura by Telemundo

Close Up by E! News

Fresh Daily by Rotten Tomatoes

Speedrun by Polygon

Pop5 by iHeartRadio

No Filter by TMZ: AM

No Filter by TMZ PM

Last Night’s Late Night

All The Feels by The Dodo

The Daily Chill

The Rachel Hollis Show

Sexology by Shan Boodram

The Nod with Brittany & Eric

Trailers by Fandango

Available April 20

Fashion’s a Drag