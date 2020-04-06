Quibi Officially Launches Today With 90-Day Free Trial

The new streaming platform Quibi has officially gone live. Short for “quick bites”, Quibi presents movies, news, and unscripted content in episodes of ten minutes or less.
Quibi comes from former Disney and DreamWorks super-producer Jeffrey Katzenberg, and it’s designed to be watched on your phone. Upon the platform’s initial announcement in 2018, CEO Meg Whittman said, “During the day, you have these in-between moments. Ten minutes here, 15 minutes there, where you want to see something great.” Of course, the timing could be better. Quibi is pushing mobile streaming for people on the go at a time when the world’s population is stuck on their couches. That might be one of the reasons they’re offering a 90-day free trial. Afterwards, Quibi will cost $4.99 with ads and $7.99 without.
The content is broken down into three rough categories; Movies in Chapters, Unscripted Series and Docs, and Daily Essentials. Movies in Chapters are exactly what they sound like, and include Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson’s Flipped, Sam Raimi’s 50 States of Fright, and the The Fugitive starring Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook. Unscripted Series and Docs is the big umbrella for for educational programming and reality television, such as Chance the Rapper’s Punk’d reboot. Finally, Daily Essentials covers everything from world news to sports and celebrity gossip. Check out the full lineup below.
Movies in Chapters
Flipped
Most Dangerous Game
Survive
When the Streetlights Go On
Available April 13
50 States of Fright
Agua Donkeys
The Stranger
#FreeRayshawn
Available April 20
Dummy
Unscripted Series and Docs
&Music
Chrissy’s Court)
Dishmantled
Fierce Queens
Gayme Show!
Gone Mental with Lior
I Promise
Memory Hole
Murder House Flip
NightGowns
Nikki Fre$h
Prodigy
Punk’d
Run This City
Shape of Pasta
Singled Out
Skrrt with Offset
Thanks A Million
The Sauce
You Ain’t Got These
Available April 13
Elba vs. Block
Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand
Fight Like a Girl
Available April 20
Iron Sharpens Iron
Available April 27
Cup of Joe
Floored
Daily Essentials
Around the World by BBC News
Weather Today by The Weather Channel
Morning Report by NBC News
Evening Report by NBC News
Saturday Report by NBC News
Sunday Report by NBC News
The Replay by ESPN
NewsDay by CTV
NewsNight by CTV
Sports AM by TSN
Pulso News by Telemundo
For the Cultura by Telemundo
Close Up by E! News
Fresh Daily by Rotten Tomatoes
Speedrun by Polygon
Pop5 by iHeartRadio
No Filter by TMZ: AM
No Filter by TMZ PM
Last Night’s Late Night
All The Feels by The Dodo
The Daily Chill
The Rachel Hollis Show
Sexology by Shan Boodram
The Nod with Brittany & Eric
Trailers by Fandango
Available April 20
Fashion’s a Drag