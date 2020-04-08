Radiohead to Stream Classic Concert Films on YouTube During Quarantine

Radiohead's Live From a Tent in Dublin

Radiohead are doing their part to encourage fans to stay at home during this global pandemic. In the coming weeks, the band will present “several weekly live shows” on their official YouTube channel.

On Thursday at 5:00 p.m. EDT, Radiohead will stream the first such live show: Live From a Tent in Dublin, capturing the band’s October 2000 concert at Punchestown Racecourse in Naas, Ireland. Coming days after the release of Kid A, the 23-song set included several album tracks including “Optimistic”, “Morning Bell”, “The National Anthem”, and “In Limbo”, as well as the “Paranoid Android” B-side “Pearl*”. The footage is directed by Dilly Gent and edited by Quin Williams.



“Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in, may we draw your attention to these entertainments?” Radiohead wrote in an Instagram post announcing the YouTube series. “We will be releasing one a week until either the restrictions resulting from current situation are eased, or we run out of shows. Which will be first? No-one knows.”

Fans can also bide their time in quarantine by checking out the recently launched Radiohead Public Library, a digital archive full of rarities, playlists, unseen concert footage and more. Also check out our recent podcast interviews with guitarist Ed O’Brien and producer Nigel Godrich. O’Brien spoke to Kyle Meredith With… about the making of his new solo album Earth, while Godrich joined This Must Be the Gig to discuss his new project with Ultraísta. Listen to both episodes below.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher

