Radiohead Streaming Coachella 2012 Concert on YouTube

Radiohead, photo by Philip Cosores

During this period of self-isolation, Radiohead are streaming a classic concert film on YouTube every Thursday at 5:00 p.m. EDT. Today’s viewing is of the band’s 2012 headlining performance at Coachella, during which they ran through a 21-song set. Watch it below.

The Coachella performance came on the heels of 2011’s The King of Limbs, and so the setlist is heavy on material from both that album and its brilliant predecessor, In Rainbows. There are a few past favorites to be found, as well, including “Pyramid Song”, “Karma Police”, “Exit Music (For a Film)”, and “Paranoid Android”.



Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Radiohead had discussed touring in 2021, according to guitarist Ed O’Brien. Those plans now appear to be in flux, though the band’s members are putting their time in isolation to good use. Case in point: Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke debuted a new song called “Plasticine Figures” during a remote appearance on Wednesday’s The Tonight Show.

Setlist:

Bloom

15 Step

Morning Mr. Magpie

Staircase

The Gloaming

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

Pyramid Song

You and Whose Army?

Nude

Kid A

Lotus Flower

There There

Karma Police

Feral

Idioteque

Encore:

House of Cards

Reckoner

Bodysnatchers

Encore 2:

Give Up the Ghost

Exit Music (for a Film)

Paranoid Android