The Story Behind Our High Fidelity Oral History

Relevant Content - High Fidelity

Did you read our definitive oral history of High Fidelity? Still jonesing to hang around Championship Vinyl awhile longer? Find out how it all came together on this week’s episode of Relevant Content, streaming exclusively on Consequence of Sound Radio.

Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman and guest co-host Phillip Roffman are joined by writer Andrew Buss, who shares his own oral history on the oral history. Hear how Jack Black literally stumbled into the project, how Drag City got involved, and how it all started with an e-mail from Nick Hornby. It’s a wild, three-month journey as epic as the story itself.



Join ’em today Wednesday, April 1st, at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT. If you can’t make it, there will be future rebroadcasts at the same times on Friday, April 3rd and Sunday, April 5th. Consult this week’s full schedule of programming.

Relevant Content is a weekly series hosted by Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman, who leads a roundtable of guests to discuss the week’s most topical subject. Never miss an episode by following the series via Consequence of Sound Radio, exclusively on TuneIn.