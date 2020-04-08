Debating the Very Best of The Strokes

The Strokes, photo by Heather Kaplan

The Strokes are back with their first album in seven years, The New Abormal. In anticipation, Consequence of Sound Radio’s Relevant Content is looking back on the New York rockers’ incredible legacy by poring over their entire catalogue.

Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman presides over a self-appointed garage band that includes CHIRP Radio’s Tyler Clark, musician Bryn Rich, and senior writer Phillip Roffman. Inspired by the McLaughlin roundtable of yesteryear, the panel debates The Strokes’ top songs, most important members, essential side projects, and much, much more.



In conjunction with the discussion, Phillip Roffman has also curated a playlist of The Strokes filled with hits and deep cuts. Stream and subscribe below.

