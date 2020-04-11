New Season of Reno 911 to Premiere on May 4th

Reno 911 (Quibi)

The boys and girls in brown will be back patrolling the streets of Reno, Nevada next month. Quibi has announced that the upcoming seventh season of Reno 911 will premiere on Monday, May 4th.

As previously reported, the forthcoming season brings together the entire creative team behind the beloved police comedy. Co-creators, writers, and series stars Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Thomas Lennon are back on the force, as are fellow cast members Niecy Nash, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe Lo Truglio, Mary Birdsong, and Wendi McLendon-Covey.



Quibi, the new short-form streaming platform from Jeffrey Katzenberg, launched this month with more than 50 scripted and unscripted original programs. A vast majority of the content is being released as eight to 10 minute chapters that can easily be consumed on tablets and mobile devices. Subscriptions range between $5 and $8 per month depending on whether or not you want an ad free experience, but currently everyone can enjoy a free 90-day subscription.

Ahead of next month’s premiere, all 88 past episodes of Reno 911 are currently available to stream on Comedy Central’s website. The cast, currently in quarantine, has also filmed a series of teaser clips via Zoom.