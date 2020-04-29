Kerri Kenney-Silver, Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant

The officers of Reno 911 are back for a seventh season, and although the streets of Reno may not be safer, they are certainly more interesting. With the cult classic returning May 4th on Quibi, co-creators Kerri Kenney-Silver, Thomas Lennon, and Robert Ben Garant have shared first look photos and a wacky new trailer.

“Welcome to the distant future” Lt. Dangle says in the clip, and while some of the technology may have improved, the gang’s firearm aim has not. The new visuals have plenty of gun shots, pratfalls, and even some illegal activity — although most of the crime seems to be coming from the guys and gals in brown. There are also a few twists on old favorites, including a callback to the hilarious “Drunk Catwalk” sketch, now featuring a whole bachelorette party. Check out the trailer and photos below.



Reno 911 returns next Monday, May 4th, and the cast has been promoting the new season by filming teaser clips through Zoom. Catch up on the first six seasons on Comedy Central’s website.

And if you don’t have Quibi, don’t fret. The mobile streaming service launched earlier this month with a 90-day free trial.