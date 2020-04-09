Revocation "Stay Home" T-Shirt, via Nightshift Merch

Death metal band Revocation recently unveiled a custom T-shirt design featuring a masked ghoul and the backprint “Stay Home” — encouraging fans to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic. The band’s merchandiser Night Shift has now announced that the shirts sold out, with funds from the sales going toward 5,558 KN95 masks for medical workers.

Revocation launched their new webstore via Nightshift on March 23rd alongside the fundraising campaign. The shirts raised an impressive $10,240, which all went toward the purchase of the masks.



“Thank you everyone that purchased a Stay Home tee,” Revocation posted on Facebook. “We were able to purchase 5,580 KN95 masks that we just finished boxing up to send to nurses & hospitals we have been in contact with around the US. Tees will begin shipping tomorrow.”

The shirt is a customization of a previously available design (by Defame) that features an unmasked “rotting skull.” The “Stay Home” variant quickly sold out, as fans supported the band’s cause during a time when medical-grade masks are in high demand among hospital workers.

“Due to the current crisis that our hospitals are facing we wanted to give back so we made a webstore exclusive shirt with 100% of the profits going to charity to provide masks for nurses, doctors and other health care professionals that are in desperate need of supplies,” the band’s initial post read.

Revocation aren’t the only metal artists offering their support during the pandemic. Among many acts of contribution, Metallica pledged $350k for COVID-19 relief via their foundation, Power Trip fended off racist rhetoric on Twitter, Megadeth’s David Ellefson released a new benefit single and online music lesson initiative, and Pantera also stressed social distancing with a custom T-shirt design.