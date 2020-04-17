Rina Sawayama Hawks 24k Gold Beverage in “XS” Video: Watch

Today brings the release of Rina Sawayam’s debut album, SAWAYAMA. In celebration, our April Artist of the Month has also shared a music video for the hit single “XS”.
Speaking with Consequence of Sound, the London-based pop artist described the song, which is about materialism in the time of global warming, as “kind of just a mockery of everyone, including myself.” The new visual reflects this, as Sawayama portrays a bubbly QVC-like salesperson hawking a shimmering beverage that’s 99% 24k gold and 1%… plasma? As the clip plays out, it’s revealed that the shopping channel host isn’t what she appears, and the source of the drink’s “new improved recipe” is a macabre Soylent Green nightmare.
Watch the Ali Kurr-directed “XS” clip below.
Sawayama recently announced rescheduled tour dates for the fall, and you can get tickets here.
Rina Sawayama 2020 Tour Dates:
09/20 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts
09/22 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
09/23 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute3
09/24 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
10/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
11/01 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Newumos
11/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ TBC
11/08 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
11/10 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
11/12 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
TBC – Philadelphia, PA @ TBC
11/15 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
11/16 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall