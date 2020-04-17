Rina Sawayama Hawks 24k Gold Beverage in “XS” Video: Watch

Rina Sawayama in the "XS" Video

Today brings the release of Rina Sawayam’s debut album, SAWAYAMA. In celebration, our April Artist of the Month has also shared a music video for the hit single “XS”.

Speaking with Consequence of Sound, the London-based pop artist described the song, which is about materialism in the time of global warming, as “kind of just a mockery of everyone, including myself.” The new visual reflects this, as Sawayama portrays a bubbly QVC-like salesperson hawking a shimmering beverage that’s 99% 24k gold and 1%… plasma? As the clip plays out, it’s revealed that the shopping channel host isn’t what she appears, and the source of the drink’s “new improved recipe” is a macabre Soylent Green nightmare.



Watch the Ali Kurr-directed “XS” clip below.

Sawayama recently announced rescheduled tour dates for the fall, and you can get tickets here.

Rina Sawayama 2020 Tour Dates:

09/20 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

09/22 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

09/23 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute3

09/24 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

10/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

11/01 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Newumos

11/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ TBC

11/08 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

11/10 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

11/12 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

TBC – Philadelphia, PA @ TBC

11/15 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

11/16 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall