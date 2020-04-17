Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Rina Sawayama Hawks 24k Gold Beverage in “XS” Video: Watch

The latest visual from our April Artist of the Month's new album, SAWAYAMA

by
on April 17, 2020, 10:50am
0 comments
rina sawayama xs music video
Rina Sawayama in the "XS" Video

Today brings the release of Rina Sawayam’s debut album, SAWAYAMA. In celebration, our April Artist of the Month has also shared a music video for the hit single “XS”.

Speaking with Consequence of Sound, the London-based pop artist described the song, which is about materialism in the time of global warming, as “kind of just a mockery of everyone, including myself.” The new visual reflects this, as Sawayama portrays a bubbly QVC-like salesperson hawking a shimmering beverage that’s 99% 24k gold and 1%… plasma? As the clip plays out, it’s revealed that the shopping channel host isn’t what she appears, and the source of the drink’s “new improved recipe” is a macabre Soylent Green nightmare.

Watch the Ali Kurr-directed “XS” clip below.

Editors' Picks

Sawayama recently announced rescheduled tour dates for the fall, and you can get tickets here.

Rina Sawayama 2020 Tour Dates:
09/20 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts
09/22 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
09/23 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute3
09/24 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
10/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
11/01 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Newumos
11/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ TBC
11/08 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
11/10 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
11/12 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
TBC – Philadelphia, PA @ TBC
11/15 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
11/16 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Previous Story
Big Thief Drop New Demos EP, Share Unreleased Song “Live Young”: Stream
Next Story
King Buzzo Premieres Video for New Song “I’m Glad I Could Help Out”: Stream
No comments