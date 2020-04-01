Robin Williams YouTube Channel Launched with Classic Standup, Interviews: Watch

Robin Williams (YouTube)

Just in time for all your April Fools’ Day chuckles, an official Robin Williams channel has launched on YouTube.

Coming in conjunction with TIME’s new 22-DVD box set, Robin Williams: Comic Genius, the channel aims to celebrate the life and work of one of comedy’s most iconic figures. As of today, there are five clips available, including two bits from Williams’ classic 2002 special Live on Broadway about the beginning of golf and meeting the famous signing gorilla, Koko.



There’s also his famous “Spark of Madness” speech from his first HBO special, 1978’s Off the Wall. “You got to be crazy. It’s too late to be sane. You’ve got to go full-tilt bozo,” Williams said in the emotional moment. “Because you’re only given a little spark of madness, and if you lose that, you’re nothing. Don’t. From me to you, don’t ever lose that, because it keeps you alive.”

Also on the channel are two relatively recent interviews with comedian Lewis Black and William’s longtime friend and manager David Steinberg. New material will be added to the channel on a weekly basis.

Watch some of the newly released clips below, and keep an eye on Robin William’s YouTube channel for more. And purchase your own copy of Comic Genius here.