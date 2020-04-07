2020 Rocklahoma Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Staind, photo by Amy Harris / Slipknot, photo by Raymond Ahner / FFDP, photo by Stephen Jensen

Rocklahoma is the latest major US rock festival to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The three-day event, scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in Pryor, Oklahoma, was set to feature headliners Slipknot, Staind, and Five Finger Death Punch.

The news is not surprising, as other spring US rock fests Epicenter, Welcome to Rockville, and Sonic Temple — which were set to take place over the three weekends prior to Rocklahoma — were all canceled two weeks ago. The first three festivals are produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, while Rocklahoma is an AEG production.



Other acts that were slated to appear May 22nd-24th at Rocklahoma included Halestorm, Anthrax, Papa Roach, I Prevail, Alter Bridge, Body Count, and many more. The scheduled lineup can be seen in the poster below.

The promoters issued the following statement regarding Rocklahoma’s cancellation:

“This is tough. For thirteen straight years Rocklahoma has been America’s Biggest Memorial Day Party. Not being able to bring it to you for year fourteen breaks our hearts, but it is the right thing to do. At the direction of state and local authorities and federal guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are so f’ing bummed to announce that Rocklahoma will be postponed to 2021.

We raise our glasses to you, our fans. Every single damn year you show up. You rock out in Pryor. You build a community of die-hard rock fans and open your doors to your neighbors in the campgrounds. We can’t wait to get to work on 2021 and deliver the best weekend possible to you.

Pass holders will have the option to get a full refund or apply their passes to the 2021 edition of Rocklahoma, with instructions posted at the festival’s website.

Dozens of tours and festivals have been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keep up with the latest events affected by the coronavirus outbreak with this updated list.