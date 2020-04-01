Rolling Loud has postponed its flagship Miami festival until 2021 due to concerns over the coronavirus.

“As the spread of COVID-19 has increased to tragic levels, it became clear that we could not proceed with the May 8-10 dates,” festival organizers said in a statement. “To make sure that fans get the same experience that they signed up for in May, we’ve worked extremely hard with all of the artists, vendors, city and county officials, and the venue to make that happen.”



The festival will now taking place over President’s Day Weekend (February 12th-14th) at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The full lineup announced for Rolling Loud’s 2020 festival will appear at the rescheduled dates. That includes Travis Scott, Post Malone, and ASAP Rocky as headliners, plus Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Playboi Carti, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Pump, Lil Yachty, Tyga, ASAP Ferg, Big Sean, Lil Baby, Gunna, Swae Lee, Gucci Mane, City Girls, Polo G, Pop Smoke, T-Pain, Sheck Wes, and Rick Ross, among others.

All purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Information on refunds will be emailed to ticket-holders on April 8th.