Russian Doll Showrunner Leslye Headland Is Creating a New Star Wars Series for Disney Plus

Photo by Rod Long on Unsplash

Leslye Headland, critically-acclaimed playwright and showrunner for Netflix’s Russian Doll, is working on a new Star Wars series for Disney Plus.

As Variety first reported, Headland’s tale will be “female-centric,” though little else is known at this time. Interestingly, Variety hears that it will take place in a less-explored part of the Star Wars timeline. That obviously rules out a lot of fans’ favorite characters, such as Ahsoka Tano — but then, she’s spoken for, as it was recently announced that Snips appear in Season 2 of The Mandalorian played by Rosario Dawson.



If you care to speculate, the Old Republic is a time period full of canon that hasn’t been explored outside of a few books and video games. Perhaps the tale of Revan/Darth Revan? Or a humbler story with the street urchin Mission Vao and her Wookie pal Zaalbar? Or totally original characters? Impossible to see, the future is, but we know Headland will serve as showrunner, and that the new series is currently staffing its writer’s room.

There aren’t any new Star Wars films close to production, although Taika Waititi is in talks to direct a movie, and Marvel-head Kevin Feige is spearheading his own project. Until those happen, Disney Plus will be the home of Star Wars for the foreseeable future. While The Mandalorian Season 2 hasn’t been released yet, Season 3 is already in the works. Since Mando and The Child are about all that’s been going right in the galaxy far, far away, Disney is doubling down with an eight-part documentary series about the making of The Mandalorian. Meanwhile, Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been delayed to spend more time on the scripts.