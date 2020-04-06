(Sandy) Alex G Shares Short Story, New Song “rosebush”: Stream

(Sandy) Alex G, photo by Ben Kaye

Fresh off the success of last fall’s House of Sugar, mercurial songwriter (Sandy) Alex G has released the experimental new song “rosebush”, as well as an accompanying short story.

“rosebush” appeared today on Alex Giannascoli’s YouTube page. The instrumental track is constructed around a six-note piano riff and dancehall drums. With vocoder hums, dramatic violin flourishes, and a bebop saxophone solo, “rosebush” is one of Giannascoli’s more sonically challenging compositions.



Instead of a lyric video — “rosebush” has no lyrics — the visuals slowly zoom out on the surreal tale of Joanna and the rosebush outsider her window. The story involves multiple wakings from sleep, a recurring motif of flowers, and cats who do more singing than (Sandy) Alex G himself. Check out the song and short story below.

The pandemic interrupted Giannascoli’s 2020 tour just as he was heading for the United States. While those stops will likely be rescheduled, he still has a summer trek through Japan and Australia on the calendar, and he plans to return to North America in July. Grab your tickets here.