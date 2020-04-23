SNL to Return This Weekend With New “At Home” Episode

Saturday Night Live's "At Home"

Saturday Night Live will return this weekend (April 25th) with another “At Home” episode.

After more than a month off the air due to the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday Night Live returned on April 11th with its first “At Home” episode. Tom Hanks served as the surprise host, while Coldplay’s Chris Martin covered Bob Dylan’s “Shelter From the Storm”. The episode consisted of pre-recorded sketches filmed by the show’s cast at their homes. There was no cold opening, no audience, and without professional camera or audio equipment, many of the sketches appeared amateur in quality. Nevertheless, there were a few highlights, namely Kyle Mooney’s brilliant Middled-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles animated short.



SNL did not reveal any details on a host or musical guest for this upcoming episode.