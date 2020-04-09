Saturday Night Live to Return This Weekend with New Episode

Live from quarantine — it’s Saturday Night Live!

NBC’s long-running late-night sketch comedy series will return this weekend with its first new episode since March 7th. SNL was previously forced to shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The upcoming April 11th episode will be filmed remotely and include a “Weekend Update” segment as well as other original content from SNL cast members, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hopefully that means more Kyle Mooney.

As of now, there are no plans for a host or musical guest. The episode is also considered a one-off, though more remote episodes could be required depending on how long New York City is under quarantine.

In the meantime, here are some of the best sketches from earlier on in season 45: