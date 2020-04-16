Saved By the Bell Reboot Gets First Trailer: Watch

Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog) in Saved By the Bell reboot

NBC has unveiled the first look at its upcoming Saved By the Bell reboot, which will be exclusive to its newly launched Peacock streaming platform.

The series reunites original cast members Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano), and Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris). Why, you ask, are three adults in their 40s back at Bayside High? Well, Lopez’s Slater is now a gym teacher at the school, while young Mac Morris (whose mother is, of course, Kelly Kapowski) and Jesse’s son, Jamie, are students.



Zack, meanwhile, is governor of California and he finds himself in hot water after closing too many low-income high schools. His solution is to send the impacted students to higher performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. “The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality,” promises a log line. Fair warning: The trailer is absent of such hilarity.

Starring alongside Lopez, Berkley, and Gosselaar is transgender actress Josie Totah, who plays Lexi, “a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students.” Mitchell Hoog, a doppelgänger for young Mark-Paul Gosselaar, plays Mac Morris.

Because of the coronavirus, production on the Saved By the Bell reboot was halted before they could complete their full-season order. So, as of now, there’s no premiere date.

But for now, watch the first teaser trailer below.