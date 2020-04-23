Derrick Green of Sepultura, via YouTube

Brazilian metal legends Sepultura are the latest band to share a virtual performance during the coronavirus pandemic. As a part of its new “SepulQuarta” YouTube series, the band is playing socially distant versions of its songs, the first being the obvious choice: “Isolation” from Sepultura’s latest album Quadra.

In the video, each member is stationed in their homes or practice room, and they run through an airtight version of the thrash track. Compared to live shows, these socially distant covers allow for some post-production on the backend, and Sepultura turn in a shiny, cohesive recording of their song despite recording alone with presumably varying gear.



The lengthy synth intro to “Isolation” also gives time for the band to goof around and practice their stage moves in front of the camera. As bands and fans try to reconcile the new medium of virtual performances, Sepultura take it in stride, not taking things too seriously while laying down a live-worthy rendition.

As part of the first wave of “SepulQuarta” content, the band also posted an introduction and Q&A with guitarist Andreas Kisser and a “Storyteller” episode where bassist Paul Xisto reflects on Sepultura’s 1989 thrash masterpiece, Beneath the Remains.

“I’m here in quarantine in Sao Paulo, where I live, and I hope you’re fine and good and safe at home,” Kisser said in the intro. “We’re going to pass this situation, which is very challenging for all of us, hopefully soon.”

New content will be posted every Wednesday (“Quarta-feira” means the fourth day of the week in Portuguese), following the theme of fours on the new album, Quadra, which came out on February 2nd.

Had Sepultura’s North American spring tour not been postponed due to the pandemic, the outing would have concluded yesterday, April 22nd. With live music on pause for the foreseeable future, Sepultura joins other bands such as Baroness and Deftones, who’ve embraced virtual audience interaction with socially distant performances and livestreams.

Watch the first set of “SepulQuarta” videos, including the performance of “Isolation”, below.