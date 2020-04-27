Serj Tankian Teams Up with Armenia’s Prime Minister for New Charity Song “Hayastane”: Stream

Serj Tankian in "Hayastane" video

System of a Down singer Serj Tankian’s unmistakeable voice can be heard on a new charity single called “Hayastane”. The song’s lyrics were written by Armenia’s Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, with proceeds benefitting COVID-19 relief efforts in that country.

Tankian wrote the music for “Hayastane”, and an accompanying video shows him singing the tune while playing an acoustic guitar. The performance footage is interspersed with scenes of Armenia’s landscape and citizens.



The famed rock and roll frontman discussed the song in a lengthy note posted to Facebook:

“During these challenging times of pandemic and lockdown, we wanted to give the people of Armenia a present of hope that they themselves can share with the world. The goal was to write a song that represented a victorious celebration of the Armenian spirit, covering the past, present, and future of our nation. Please enjoy!

100% of the revenues from this song will be donated to the My Step Foundation in Armenia. My Step Foundation is an amazing charity that is spearheading many meaningful initiatives within Armenia focusing on public health, education, culture, social welfare, environment along with other sectors in need, including the current crisis surrounding COVID-19.

Their current COVID-19 response for Armenian citizens include support to elderly groups, the disabled and other vulnerable populations in the country in the form of care packages, nutrition and hygiene products; the purchasing of vital medical supplies (masks, gloves, insulators, and other personal protective equipment) for medical and other first response teams within Armenia, and the purchasing and distribution of computers and tablets, while helping to provide education for students in need within vulnerable families in regions of severe distress.”

System of a Down were set to team up with Faith No More and Korn for a pair of high-profile gigs in Los Angeles in May, but those shows have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The concerts will be rescheduled, but the new dates have not been announced yet.

Watch the video for “Hayastane” below.