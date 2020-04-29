serpentwithfeet Releases New Apparition EP: Stream

serpentwithfeet

Avant-garde baroque pop artist serpentwithfeet has been churning out remarkable music for years, and now he’s back to bless us with more on his new Apparition EP. The three-song project is available to stream below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The Apparition EP includes “A Comma”, serpentwithfeet’s recent contribution to the Adult Swim Singles series, alongside new songs “This Hill” and “Psychic”. All three tracks were produced by Wynne Bennett, best known for his work with Janelle Monae and Twin Shadow.



The whole idea for this EP kicked off when serpentwithfeet asked himself a question: What ghosts am I welcoming into my house? The result, he says in a press release, was the realization that sometimes what comes into your life uninvited can be beneficial, even if only in hindsight. “I believe in ghosts. Always have. I need them as much as I need breath,” he said. “Often, I’ve rejected the way spirit moves in my life. Apparition EP follows my journey back home.”

This follows serpentwithfeet’s debut album, Soil, which dropped back in 2018. Over the past few years, he’s certainly stayed busy. He released a standalone single with Ty Dolla $ign, remixed a Björk song with her blessing, backed Sampha on a Corden performance, and toured with the one and only Perfume Genius.

Apparition EP Artwork:

Apparition EP Tracklist:

01. A Comma

02. This Hill

03. Psychic