Sigur Ros’ Jónsi Announces First New Solo Music in Over a Decade

His last unaccompanied album was 2010's Go

by
on April 05, 2020, 1:50pm
Jónsi, photo by Philip Cosores

By the end of April, Jónsi plans to release his first solo music in over ten years. His last unaccompanied album was 2010’s Go, though he also composed the soundtrack to We Bought a Zoo in 2011.

The Sigur Ros frontman made the announcement in a short message on social message. “I’m releasing new music later this month,” he wrote, along with links to follow his solo pages on YouTube and Spotify. Those brief words are accompanied by an equally succinct musical clip. The ambient snippet is a lovely, drawn-out synth chord that occasionally ripples with dissonance, while dark bass notes wobble underneath. Check it out below.

Last year, Jónsi dropped a surprise album with Alex Somers, Lost and Found, along with the self-titled debut from his new project Dark Morph. He recently announced the sequel Dark Morph II, and shared the lead single “Dark Wave”.

