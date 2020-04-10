Slipknot, photo by Raymond Ahner

With the concert industry shut down, the Knotfest website has launched a weekly series of full concert streams to tide fans over. The latest is Slipknot’s full performance from the 2019 Download Festival, set to premiere on Friday (April 10th) at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The series started a couple weeks ago, with a Lamb of God concert from the 2019 Resurrection Fest, and continued last week with a Megadeth set from the 2018 Resurrection Fest. The concerts premiere every Friday via the Knotfest YouTube channel.



Slipknot’s setlist at the 2019 Download Festival in the UK featured the band performing 17 songs, including five from their classic 1999 self-titled debut LP. The show took place in June, prior to the August release of the metal act’s acclaimed new album, We Are Not Your Kind. The only new songs the band performed at Download were the lead single “Unsainted” and the non-album single “All Out Life”.

As mentioned, the stream begins Friday (April 10th) at 6:00 p.m. ET via the YouTube player below. While watching the concert, fans can chat with Slipknot bassist V-Man in the YouTube chat window. There are also links to the Slipknot merch page and the Knotfest merch site, with a portion of proceeds from sales benefitting COVID-19 relief efforts.

Slipknot are set to headline the North American Knotfest Roadshow, with support from A Day to Remember, Underoath, and Code Orange. However, with the tour set to kick off on May 30th, it’s uncertain whether the tour will take place as planned, given the current state of the world. For now, tickets are available here.

Watch Slipknot’s entire 2019 Download Festival performance (beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET on April 10th), as well as previous streams of full Megadeth and Lamb of God concerts, below.