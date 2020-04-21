Smino Drops Surprise New Mixtape She Already Decided: Stream

St. Louis rapper Smino has released a surprise new mixtape called She Already Decided. Stream it below via Soundcloud.
Smino dropped the project on 4/20, and fittingly opens with the words, “Damn, n–, you still rollin’ that shit?” That said, the new mixtape still features the realistic subject matter and gleeful wordplay (“She’s a artist with the tongue — Jawsquiat”) that fans have come to expect. In a recent interview with Wonderland Magazine, Smino said that one of his big fears is losing touch with his creativity as he experiences more fame and prosperity. He said,
“It’s a matter of — if shit be too good — you’re too far into your success. It makes it harder to have some shit to relate to, or have shit other people relate to, because you’re just not there anymore. That’s why I try and stay real.”
She Already Decided features guest appearances by several rising MCs, including Smino’s label-mate Bari, as well as Rizz Capolatti and Sevyn Streeter. Radio hitmaker T-Pain also swings by to remix Smino’s 2018 NOIR track “Klink”.
Earlier this year Smino shared the singles “Tempo” and “Trina”, which do not appear on the new mixtape, and may be reserved for a future studio album. Last year, he joined forces with Noname and Saba as the hip-hop supergroup Ghetto Sage. In October they released their debut single “Häagen Dazs”.
She Already Decided Artwork:
She Already Decided Tracklist:
01. Fronto Isley
02. S.A.D. Lil Intro
03. Gotta List
04. Popeyes
05. Already w/ JayBabyTheGreaty
06. Cabbage (Freestyle)
07. Mike Jones (feat. Rizz Capolatti)
08. Kotton Kandy (feat. Sevyn Streeter)
09. Good Ol Julio
10. Blac Soda (Freestyle)
11. 2MuchFronto (feat. Bari)
12. Chips & Juice
13. Jamie Boxx (Freestyle)
14. O’HighO
15. Year of the Goat
16. Klink (Remix) (feat. T-Pain)