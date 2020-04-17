Snoop Dogg Now Has His Own Wine

Snoop Dogg, photo by Philip Cosores

Snoop Dogg has always recognized as a pro when it comes to, uh, relaxing, but rarely with a wine glass in hand. Now that’s about to change. The rapper has announced his very own wine called “Snoop Cali Red” in collaboration with Australian wine company 19 Crimes.

“Snoop Cali Red” is part of a multi-year partnership between Snoop Dogg and 19 Crimes. It doubles as the first-ever California wine 19 Crimes has rolled out, and there’s no better local legend to do so in honor of than the Coolaid rapper himself. It will be available to purchase in the US starting this summer. Check out Snoop’s specialty label on the bottle below.



“I’ve been a fan of this wine and I’m excited to unveil my ‘Snoop Cali Red’ this summer and share the experience with all my fans,” Snoop said in a press release. “It’s one of the most successful brands in the market, so I’m more than eager to bring this collaboration to the world!”

It goes without saying, but the staff at 19 Crimes are ecstatic to welcome Snoog Dogg onboard. “Snoop Dogg, an entertainment and California icon, is the perfect partner for 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red,” Marketing Vice President John Wardley said in a press release. “Snoop embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes—rule breaking, culture creating and overcoming adversity. We are truly excited to partner with Snoop and welcome him to the 19 Crimes family.”

Once it’s available, Snoop Dogg should gift a few bottles of his new wine to Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King. Earlier this year, he went after both women for their treatment of accused black male celebrities — though, technically, he did apologize to King after a “talk with [his] momma.” Maybe he should slip in a copy of his new lullaby album, too, just to make sure it’s obvious he wants to keep things mellow moving forward.